Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction and Betting Tips | November 4th 2023

Bristol City will welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Ashton Gate for an EFL Championship matchday 15 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Cardiff City last weekend. Perry Ng and Rubin Colwell scored in either half to guide the Welsh outfit to victory.

Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile. triumphed over Rotherham United by the same scoreline at home. Michael Smith scored in the first half to ensure that his side claimed all three points.

Despite the win, the Owls remained rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just six points from 14 games and are eight points away from safety. Bristol City are 15th with 18 points to show for their efforts in 14 games.

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 65th clash between the two sides. Sheffield Wednesday have 30 wins to their name. Bristol City were victorious in 18 previous games, while 16 games ended in a stalemate.

Their most recent meeting came in April 2021 when the spoils were shared in a 1-1 draw.

Four of the last five head-to-head games have produced less than three goals.

Nine of Sheffield Wednesday's last 10 league games, including each of the last seven, have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Bristol City have beaten every team they have faced this season who start this round below them in the table.

Sheffield Wednesday have lost just one of the last six head-to-head games (four wins).

Bristol City's defeat to Cardiff City ended a run of six consecutive league games to be decided by a one-goal margin.

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Bristol City recently made the shock decision to part ways with former manager Nigel Pearson. The Robins are yet to make a permanent replacement, with interim manager Curris Flemming taking charge of his first game this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday are on course for an immediate return to League One after just one season back. The Owls are also plagued by off-field troubles, with financial issues potentially leading to points deduction. However, they registered their first league win of the season last weekend and this could be the spark their campaign needed.

We are backing Bristol City to claim maximum points with a routine victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals