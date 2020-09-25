Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Bristol City are one of three teams to have six points after the first two weekends of the Championship season, and go into this one on the back of a very impressive 2-0 victory over Stoke City on Sunday.

The Robins won all of their first four games of the season, including two League Cup ties before their 3-0 loss to Aston Villa in the cup on Thursday.

They have conceded just one goal in the league so far and will look to extend this run against Sheffield Wednesday.

The visitors started this season on -12 points after breaching league finance rules last season, but are already on -8 after picking up a win and a draw in their first two Championship games.

The Owls are yet to see the ball go into their own net in the a league game so far this season and will be hoping they can quell Bristol’s attacking threat.

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Head-to-Head

Sheffield Wednesday have beaten Bristol City in their last four meetings.

The hosts last claimed a home scalp against Saturday’s opponents in March 2018 on home soil, but this is their only victory in eight games against the Owls.

The two teams met after the Championship restart post-lockdown in June when Wednesday walked away from Ashton Gate with all three points following a 2-1 win – a result the Robins will be keen to rectify this weekend.

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Team News

Bristol City have a host of players unavailable for this match.

Most notably, centre-half Tomas Kalas is out for two months with a shoulder injury while Jay Dasilva is sidelined for several weeks.

Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Joe Morrell, Callum O’Dowda are all injured and manager Dean Holden confirmed Nathan Baker is out with a hamstring injury until Christmas.

Injured: Tomas Kalas, Jay Dasilva, Liam Walsh, Joe Williams, Joe Morrell, Callum O’Dowda, Nathan Baker

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sheffield Wednesday have two players on the injury list but are expected to name the same line-up that drew 0-0 with Watford.

Injured: Chey Dunkley, Osaze Urhoghide

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Predicted XI

Bristol City predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley, Zak Vyner, Nathan Baker, Taylor Moore, Alfie Mawson, Tommy Rowe, Tyreeq Bakinson, Andraes Weimann, James Paterson, Famara Diedhou, Nahki Wells.

Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Cameron Dawson, Dominic Iorfa, Tom Lees, Joost van Aken, Kadeem Harris, Massimo Luongo, Barry Bannan, Matt Penny, Izzy Brown, Josh Windass, Jordan Rhodes

Ready to attack a new week 💪



🔵⚪️ #swfc pic.twitter.com/ZX1aMNCxYp — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) September 20, 2020

Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday Prediction

Both teams have looked good in their opening two fixtures, and this one promises to be no different.

This could be a game for the attackers with very little to split two sides at opposite ends of the table for differing reasons. A high-scoring draw could be the eventual outcome after 90 minutes.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 Sheffield Wednesday