Bristol City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2024

The action continues in round 32 of the EFL Championship as Bristol City and Southampton square off at Ashton Gate on Tuesday.

The Saints head into the game unbeaten in their last 25 outings across all competitions since last September and will look to extend this dominant run.

Bristol City resumed their quest for a place in the playoffs as they picked up a hard-earned 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Prior to that, Liam Manning’s men were on a five-game winless run across all competitions, losing twice and claiming three draws, and had picked up just three points from six league matches.

With 41 points from 31 matches, Bristol City are currently 13th in the Championship table, six points adrift of the playoff places.

Southampton, on the other hand, turned in an attacking show of class as they picked up a 5-3 victory over Huddersfield Town in an eight-goal thriller at the St. Mary's Stadium.

Russell Martin’s men have now gone 25 consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming 18 wins and seven draws since September’s 2-1 loss against Middlesbrough.

With 64 points from 30 matches, Southampton are currently second in the league table, two points above third-placed Leeds United just outside the automatic promotion places.

Bristol City vs Southampton Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 49 meetings between the sides, Southampton boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 16 wins since their first encounter in October 1897, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Southampton are on a three-game winning streak against Manning’s men, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-0 loss in December 2011.

Bristol City have won just one of their last five home matches in all competitions while losing twice and picking up two draws since the turn of the year.

Southampton currently boast the division’s second-best away record, having picked up 29 points from their 15 games on the road so far.

Bristol City vs Southampton Prediction

While Bristol City will be looking to build on their victory over Middlesbrough, they have their work cut out against a rampant Southampton side.

The Saints head into the game as one of the most in-form sides in the division and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Southampton

Bristol City vs Southampton Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Southampton to win

Tip 2: First to score - Southampton (The visitors have opened the scoring in eight of their last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in five of Southampton’s last seven matches)