Bristol City vs Southampton Prediction and Betting Tips | October 21st 2025

Bristol City will host Southampton at Ashton Gate on Tuesday in another round of the 2025-26 EFL Championship campaign. The home side have had mixed results in recent games but have enjoyed an overall positive start to their season and now sit a place and a point outside the promotion playoff spots.
After failing to win any of their final four games before the international break, the Robins returned to action on Saturday on a winning note, beating Norwich City 1-0 via a second-half strike from Mark Sykes.
Southampton, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to life under new boss Will Still and will need to improve things significantly if they are to secure an immediate return to the top flight. They played out a goalless draw with Swansea City last time out and fully deserved more from the game but were guilty of grossly wasteful finishing.
The visitors sit 15th in the table with 12 points from 10 matches and will be keen to pick up maximum points on Tuesday to move up the standings.
Bristol City vs Southampton Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 50 meetings between Bristol and Southampton. The hosts have won 17 of those games while the visitors have won 26 times, with their other seven contests ending in draws.
- The two teams last faced off in a league clash last February which the hosts won 3-1.
- Bristol have scored 16 goals in the Championship this season. Only Hull City (17) and league leaders Coventry City (29) have scored more.
- Southampton have the most draws (6) in the English second tier this season.
- The Robins have lost twice in the league this season, with both defeats coming at Ashton Gate.
Bristol City vs Southampton Prediction
Bristol's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to take confidence from that on Tuesday. They are, however, only slight favorites heading into the midweek clash due to their recent struggles at home and will need to buck up their ideas if they are to come out on top.
Southampton have drawn three of their last four matches and have won just one of their last eight across all competitions. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should be able to earn a point.
Prediction: Bristol City 1-1 Southampton
Bristol City vs Southampton Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)