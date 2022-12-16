Bristol City will host Stoke City at the Ashton Gate Stadium in round 23 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 17).

The Robins completed a league double over the visitors last season and will look to continue in the same vein.

Bristol stopped the rot with a 3-1 win over Rotherham United on Saturday. That snapped their six-game winless run — which saw them crash out of the EFL Cup with a 3-1 loss to Lincoln City on November 8.

With 27 points from 22 games, Bristol are 16th in the Championship, three points off the top half of the table.

Meanwhile, Stoke continue to struggle in the Championship, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Cardiff City last weekend.

They have now failed to win six of their last eight league games, losing five. With 26 points from 22 games, Stoke are 19th in the Championship, level on points with Rotherham United and West Bromwich Albion.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Stoke head into the weekend with a superior record in fixture, claiming 29 wins from the last 60 meetings.

Bristol have picked up 19 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Bristol are unbeaten in six of their last seven games against Stoke, claiming five wins and a draw.

Stoke are unbeaten in all but one of their last four games, with a 2-0 loss to West Brom in November being the exception.

Bristol have managed just one win in their last seven games across competitions, losing three and picking up as many draws since October.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction

Fresh off ending their winless run, Bristol will head into the weekend with reinvigorated spirit as they look to move into the top half of the standings. Stoke, meanwhile, have struggled in the league, so the Robins could come away with a slender win at home.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Stoke City

Bristol City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol

Tip 2: First to score - Bristol (The Robins have opened the scoring in four of their last five games.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corners in four of the last five meetings between the teams.)

