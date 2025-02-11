Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

The action continues in round 32 of the EFL Championship as Bristol City and Stoke City square off at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Thursday. The Potters head into the midweek clash off the back of crashing out of the FA Cup and will be looking to bounce back.

Bristol City failed to move into the playoff places as they suffered a 1-0 defeat against Swansea at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Sunday. The Robins have failed to win five of their last six games across all competitions, claiming two draws and losing three, including a 2-1 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup on January 11.

With 42 points from 31 matches, Bristol City are currently ninth in the EFL Championship standings, level on points with Watford and Sheffield Wednesday.

Stoke City, on the other hand, were dumped out of the FA Cup in the fourth round as they fell to a penalty-shootout defeat against Cardiff City last Saturday.

The Potters now turn their attention to the Championship, where they are unbeaten in six of their last seven games, claiming two wins and four draws since their Boxing Day loss against Leeds United.

Stoke City have picked up 32 points from their 30 games so far to sit 18th in the standings, four points above the relegation zone.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 29 wins from the last 65 meetings between the sides, Stoke City boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Bristol City have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Stoke City are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to the Ashton Gate Stadium, claiming four wins and one draw since October 2018.

Bristol City have lost just one of their most recent seven EFL Championship home games while picking up five wins and one draw since late November.

Stoke have failed to win all but one of their last eight away matches in the league, losing four and claiming three draws since November 6.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their FA Cup exit, Stoke City will head into the midweek clash looking to return to winning ways and pull clear of the danger zone.

While Bristol City have suffered a drop-off in form of late, home advantage gives them an extra edge and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Stoke City

Bristol City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in the last five clashes between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of their last five meetings)

