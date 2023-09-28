Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30, 2023 

Bristol City welcome Stoke City to Ashton Gate for an EFL Championship matchday nine fixture on Saturday (September 30).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Leicester City last weekend. Jamie Vardy's 67th-minute penalty settled the contest as the Foxes claimed maximum points.

Stoke, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at Bournemouth in the League Cup in midweek. Dominik Solanke and Joe Rothwell scored within three second-half minutes to help the Cherries progress to the fourth round.

The Potters now turn their focus back to the league, where they lost 3-1 at home to Hull City in their previous outing. That saw them drop to 20th in the standings, having garnered seven points from eight games. Nigel Pearson's Bristol, meanwhile, are ninth with 12 points after eight games.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 62 times, with Stoke leading 27-20.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Bristol win 2-1 away.

The away team has won five of the last six meetings in the fixture, with the home team winning just one in 10.

Bristol have managed one clean sheet in eight home league games.

Stoke are winless in seven away games in the Championship, losing four.

Five of their last seven meetings with Bristol have produced less than three goals.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction

Bristol saw their four-game unbeaten streak come to an end last week against high-fliers Leicester. The Robins, though, have a shot at getting back to winning ways against a struggling Stoke side.

The Potters have made an inconsistent start to the campaign and have been poor on their travels. However, this game has not favoured the home side in recent years.

Nevertheless, expect Bristol to buck the trend and claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bristol 1-0 Stoke

Bristol City vs Stoke City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Bristol to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals