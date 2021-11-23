Bristol City vs Stoke City prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22

Bristol City host Stoke City at Ashton Gate in the EFL Championship on Wednesday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Bristol City have only managed to win two of their last 10 games and are currently 18th in the league. Nigel Pearson's side are winless in their last three games and will be looking to turn things around against Stoke City.

Stoke City, on the other hand, have been flying of late. Michael O'Neill's side are currently fourth in the league and are unbeaten in their last four league games. A win against Bristol on Wednesday could potentially see them move up to third in the table.

It will be a huge opportunity for Stoke City to climb up the table with a win against Bristol City on Wednesday.

Bristol City vs Stoke City Head-to-Head

Bristol City have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Stoke City winning only one.

Stoke beat Bristol 2-0 the last time the two sides met back in April. Goals from Nick Powell and Steven Fletcher were enough to secure victory on the night.

Bristol City Form Guide: L-W-L-L-D

Stoke City Form Guide: L-D-W-W-W

Bristol City vs Stoke City Team News

James will be a huge miss for Bristol City

Bristol City

Bristol City have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Blackburn last time out. Andy King, Matty James, George Tanner, Robbie Cundy and Tommy Conway are all still out injured.

Injured: Andy King, Matty James, George Tanner, Robbie Cundy, Tommy Conway

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Stoke City

Stoke City will have a host of players missing for the game on Wednesday. Sam Surridge will be suspended for the game. Meanwhile, Josh Tymon, Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Alfie Doughty, Sam Clucas and Nick Powell are all unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Josh Tymon, Harry Souttar, Abdallah Sima, Alfie Doughty, Sam Clucas, Nick Powell

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sam Surridge

Bristol City vs Stoke City Predicted XI

Bristol City Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bentley; Nathan Baker, Tomas Kalas, Zak Vyner; Callum O'Dowda, Joe Williams, Tyreeq Bakinson, Ayman Benarous, Alex Scott; Andreas Weimann, Chris Martin

Stoke City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Adam Davies; James Chester, Danny Batth, Leo Ostigard; Morgan Fox, Mario Vrancic, Joe Allen, Tom Smith; Romaine Sawyers; Jacob Brown, Steven Fletcher

Bristol City vs Stoke City Prediction

It's hard to see Bristol City taking anything away from this game, even though it is a home encounter for the Robins.

We predict Stoke City will win the game comfortably.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Bristol City 0-2 Stoke City

Edited by Peter P