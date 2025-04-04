Bristol City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

`The EFL Championship returns with a new set of fixtures as Bristol City and Watford lock horns at Ashton Gate on Saturday. The Robins head into the weekend unbeaten in their last four home games, claiming three wins and one draw, and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Bristol City dropped three huge points in their push for a playoff spot last Saturday when they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Burnley at Turf Moor. Before that, the Robins were on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, picking up four wins and three draws while scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets in that time.

With 57 points from 39 matches, Bristol City are currently eighth in the Championship table, level on points with Middlesbrough and sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion, who occupy the final playoff spot.

On the other hand, Watford continue to struggle for results at the business end of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by bottom-placed Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

The Hornets have now failed to win four of their last five games — losing twice and claiming two draws — with a 1-0 victory over Swansea City on March 12 being the exception.

Watford have picked up 53 points from their 39 Championship matches so far to sit ninth in the league standings, four points behind this weekend’s hosts.

Bristol City vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 102 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 32 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 32 occasions.

Bristol City are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 home matches, claiming eight wins and two draws since late November.

Watford have failed to win four of their most recent five away matches, losing twice and claiming two draws since January 25.

Bristol City vs Watford Prediction

With just four points separating Bristol City and Watford in the playoff race, we anticipate a thrilling contest at Ashton Gate as both sides push for post-season football. However, home advantage gives the Robins an extra edge here and we are backing them to secure maximum points.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-1 Watford

Bristol City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bristol City to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in the last five meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of their last seven encounters)

