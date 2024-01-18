Bristol City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | January 20th 2024

Bristol City are back in action in the EFL Championship when they play host to Watford at the Ashton Gate Stadium on Saturday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in just three weeks, with the Robins claiming a comfortable 4-1 victory in their Boxing Day clash at Vicarage Road.

Bristol City could not have hoped for a better time to pick up their first win of the year as they edged out West Ham United 1-0 in the FA Cup third round on Tuesday. Prior to that, the Robins were on a four-game winless run across all competitions, including back-to-back Championship defeats against Millwall and Preston North End respectively.

With 36 points from 27 matches, Bristol City are currently 14 in the league standings, two points off the top half of the table.

Elsewhere, Watford picked up successive victories for the first time since the turn of the year as they edged out Queens Park Rangers 2-1 last Sunday. This followed a 2-1 victory over Chesterfield FC in the FA Cup third round on January 6 which saw their three-game winless run come to an end.

With 39 points from 27 matches, Watford are currently eighth in the Championship table, just one point off the playoff places.

Bristol City vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 100 meetings between the sides, Bristol City boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Watford have picked up 31 wins since their first encounter in April 1923, while the spoils have been shared on 31 occasions.

The Hornets have failed to win their last four visits to the Ashton Gate Stadium, losing once and picking up three draws since a 2-0 victory in March 2012.

Bristol City are without a win in three straight league outings, picking up just one point from a possible nine since claiming three wins on the bounce back in December.

Watford are unbeaten in five of their last six games on the road, picking up four wins and one draw since the start of December

Bristol City vs Watford Prediction

Watford will look to exact revenge against Bristol City following their humbling defeat in December’s reverse fixture. The Hornets head into the weekend as the more in-form side and given their current form on the road, we are tipping them to claim all three points here.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 Watford

Bristol City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in Watford’s last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in seven the Hornets’ previous eight outings)