Bristol City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Bristol City and Watford will go head-to-head at Ashton Gate in round 21 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 12).
The Robins are on a five-game winless run across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.
Bristol were dumped out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, as they fell to a disappointing 3-1 loss against League One side Lincoln City.
They now return to the Championship, where they're on a four-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible 12.
With 23 points from 20 games, Bristol are 20th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.
Meanwhile, Watford returned to winning ways, beating Reading 2-0 at home.
That followed a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City on November 5, which snapped their three-game winning streak.
With 32 points from 20 games, Watford are fifth in the Championship, level on points with fourth-placed Norwich City.
Bristol City vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Bristol hold a superior record in this fixture, claiming 37 wins from the previous 97 meetings.
- Watford have picked up 30 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 30 occasions.
- Watford are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to Ashton Gate, claiming two wins and three draws since December 2009.
- Bristol are winless in their last five games across competitions since to a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on October 18.
- Watford have won all but one of their last five games, with a 1-0 loss to Coventry City on November 5 being the exception.
Bristol City vs Watford Prediction
Watford have strung together a fine run of results in the Championship and will eye their fifth win in six games. The Hornets take on an out-of-sorts Bristol side and should claim a comfortable win.
Prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Watford
Bristol City vs Watford Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Watford
Tip 2: First to score - Watford (Watford have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings against Bristol.)
Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings.)