Bristol City vs Watford Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12, 2022 

Bristol City and Watford will go head-to-head at Ashton Gate in round 21 of the EFL Championship on Saturday (November 12).

The Robins are on a five-game winless run across competitions and will look to end this dry spell.

Bristol were dumped out of the EFL Cup on Tuesday, as they fell to a disappointing 3-1 loss against League One side Lincoln City.

They now return to the Championship, where they're on a four-game winless run, picking up two points from a possible 12.

With 23 points from 20 games, Bristol are 20th in the Championship, three points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Watford returned to winning ways, beating Reading 2-0 at home.

That followed a 1-0 defeat against Coventry City on November 5, which snapped their three-game winning streak.

With 32 points from 20 games, Watford are fifth in the Championship, level on points with fourth-placed Norwich City.

Bristol City vs Watford Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Bristol hold a superior record in this fixture, claiming 37 wins from the previous 97 meetings.

Watford have picked up 30 wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared on 30 occasions.

Watford are unbeaten in five of their last six visits to Ashton Gate, claiming two wins and three draws since December 2009.

Bristol are winless in their last five games across competitions since to a 2-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion on October 18.

Watford have won all but one of their last five games, with a 1-0 loss to Coventry City on November 5 being the exception.

Bristol City vs Watford Prediction

Watford have strung together a fine run of results in the Championship and will eye their fifth win in six games. The Hornets take on an out-of-sorts Bristol side and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-3 Watford

Bristol City vs Watford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Watford

Tip 2: First to score - Watford (Watford have opened the scoring in five of their last six meetings against Bristol.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in nine of their last ten meetings.)

