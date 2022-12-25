Bristol City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th December 2022

Bristol City host West Brom at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the EFL Championship on Boxing Day as both sides look to recover from their latest setbacks.

The Robins saw their three-game unbeaten run in the league end following a 2-1 loss to Stoke City, who fought back from a goal down.

Nahki Wells put the home side in front but Liam Delap equalized in first-half stoppage time, before Jacob Brown scored the winner for the Potters in the 57th minute.

With 27 points in 23 games, the defeat left Bristol in 18th position in the league standings, just three points clear of the relegation zone.

West Brom, meanwhile, saw their five-game winning run end after going down 1-0 against Coventry City on Wednesday, 21 December. Head coach Carlos Corberan tasted just his second defeat as the Baggies' permanent manager.

Steve Bruce was sacked in October after winning just one of their opening 13 matches as the Baggies were mired in the relegation zone.

Bristol City vs West Brom Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 55 clashes between the sides before, with West Brom winning 23 times and losing to Bristol on 16 occasions.

Bristol beat West Brom 2-0 in October for their first win in the fixture since April 2019.

Bristol are now aiming to do a league double over West Brom for just the second time in their history, having only done so in the 1905-06 season.

West Brom have lost three of their last 13 league games against Bristol City, including their defeat earlier this season.

Bristol haven't lost any of their home games on Boxing Day since a 2-1 defeat by Brighton in 1962, winning 15 and drawing 10.

West Brom have played more Boxing day games than any other side in English football history, with this being their 105th game on the occasion.

Bristol City vs West Brom Prediction

Both teams come into the game on the back of a loss and will be eager to get themselves up and running again.

Bristol will be confident of their chances after winning the reverse fixture in October, but West Brom have been in better form lately.

We predict it could end in a draw.

Prediction: Bristol City 2-2 West Brom

Bristol City vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

