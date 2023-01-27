Bristol City vs West Brom Prediction and Betting Tips | Jan. 28, 2023

Bristol City host West Brom at Ashton Gate in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, with both sides having contrasting seasons so far.

Bristol City are currently 17th in the Championship, seven points behind their opponents. Nigel Pearson's side have been in decent form of late and are unbeaten in their last six games across all competitions. They will hope to extend their unbeaten streak with a win against West Brom on Saturday.

West Brom, on the other hand, are currently 10th in the Championship, three points off Watford in third. Carlos Corberan's side have been in strong form recently, having only lost two of their last ten games across all competitions. They will hope to continue their form with a win against Bristol City on Saturday.

Both sides will want to advance to the next round of the competition and that should make for an interesting matchup.

Bristol City vs West Brom Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

West Brom have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Bristol City winning only one.

Both sides have beaten each other 2-0 in the Championship this season. West Brom came away as winners the last time the two sides met back in December. Goals from Matt Phillips and Brandon Thomas-Asante were enough to secure the victory on the night.

Bristol City have the sixth worst defence in the Championship, having conceded 38 goals in their 28 games so far this season.

West Brom have the seventh best attack in the Championship, having scored 38 goals in their 28 games so far this season.

Bristol City vs West Brom Prediction

Both teams have been in good form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

Andreas Weimann, Ayman Benarous and Tommy Conway are all unavailable for Bristol City. Meanwhile, West Brom will be without Kyle Bartley for the game.

It's hard to choose between the two sides based on their recent form. However, West Brom should have the quality to get past Bristol City on Saturday. We predict a tight game, with West Brom coming away with a slender win.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 West Brom

Bristol City vs West Brom Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: West Brom Win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES

Tip 3 - Antoine Semenyo to score/assist (The forward has four goals and one assist in his last five games)

