Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Bristol City will host West Bromwich Albion at Ashton Gate on Tuesday in another round of the 2024-25 EFL Championship campaign. The hosts will be keen to get a result that would keep them in contention for promotion playoffs qualification.

Bristol picked up their 15th league win of the season with a 2-1 win over Watford during the weekend and have moved up to sixth place with only six games to go. The hosts have enjoyed steady improvement through the course of this season and will be looking to finish on a high by making the Championship promotion playoffs for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

West Bromwich Albion are only two places and three points behind Tuesday's hosts and will need to get over their recent poor form to keep their chances of finishing in the top six alive.

The visitors’ 1-0 loss to Sunderland last time out marked their fourth consecutive league game without a win, seeing them drop out of the promotion playoff spots.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 60 previous occasions going into Tuesday's league clash. Bristol have won 17 of those games, and 17 have ended in draws, while West Brom have won the remaining 26.

The hosts have won only two of the last 10 meetings between the sides.

The visitors have scored an impressive 18 goals across their last 10 meetings with Tuesday's hosts.

West Brom picked up a comfortable 2-0 win when the sides last met earlier this season in December.

The visitors have conceded 36 goals in 40 games in the English second division so far this season. Only the leading three teams in the division have a better defensive record.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into this midweek's game, although the Robins will be confident to take advantage of their home crowd, as they have the fifth-best home record in the division and are in much better form.

The Baggies will need to improve on their recent lapses to get a result this weekend. They are, however, without an away win since November and could lose this one.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-0 West Bromwich Albion

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bristol City to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in just one of their last nine matchups)

