Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Bristol City welcome West Bromwich Albion to the Ashton Gate Stadium for an EFK Championship matchday six fixture on Saturday (September 16).

The hosts are coming off a comeback 2-1 win at Swansea City before the international break. Liam Cullen put the Swans ahead in the tenth minute before second-half goals from Mark Sykes and Graham Bell helped the Robins leave with all three points.

West Brom, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Huddersfield Town in their previous outing. Delano Burgzorg opened the scoring for Huddersfield in the 33rd minute. John Swift restored parity for the hosts seven minutes into the second half before Jack Rudoni scored Huddersfield's winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

The defeat saw the Baggies drop to 12th in the points table, having garnered seven points from five games. Bristol, meanwhile, are one point better off in eighth place.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 57 times. West Brom lead 24-17.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Bristol claim a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Five of their last six meetings have seen one team fail to score.

West Brom have not played a goalless draw in their last 36 away Championship games.

Bristol have scored more than once just once in 25 home league games.

West Brom have won two of their last 12 away league games, losing eight times.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Just one point separates the two sides in the standings, and a win for either side will propel them into the playoff conversation.

Bristol have been poor in home games and have an opportunity to register their first league win of the season in front of their fans. West Brom, meanwhile, have struggled on the road.

Considering the same, expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Bristol 1-1 West Brom

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals