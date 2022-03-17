Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Bristol City will square off against West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 defeat away at Barnsley on Tuesday. First-half goals from Carlton Morris and Michal Helik inspired the Tykes to all three points. West Brom, meanwhile, secured maximum points in a 1-0 home win over Fulham in their last outing, thanks to a Callum Robinson 63rd-minute strike.

The win saw the West Midlands outfit climb to 12th spot in the points table, having garnered 53 points from 37 games. Bristol City, meanwhile, are languishing in 18th place and have 43 points to show for their efforts after 38 outings.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

This will be the 54th meeting between the two teams, with West Brom winning 23 and losing 15 of these clashes. The two sides have played out 15 draws.

In their most recent meeting in October 2021, three different players got on the scoresheet to guide West Brom to a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Bristol City form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-L-L.

West Bromwich Albion form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Bristol City

Tomas Kalas, Callum O'Dowda, George Tanner, Andy King and Nathan Baker are all unavailable due to injuries. Max O'Leary and Ayman Benarous tested positive to COVID-19 and are in self-isolation.

Injuries: Joe Williams, Tomas Kalas, Callum O'Dowda, George Tanner, Andy King and Nathan Baker.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: Max O'Leary, Ayman Benarous.

West Bromwich Albion

Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan and Kenneth Zahore have been sidelined with fitness issues.

Injuries: Matt Philipps, Kean Bryan, Kenneth Zahore.

Doubtful: Daryl Dike.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XIs

Bristol City (5-3-2): Daniel Bentley; Andreas Weimann, Robbie Cundy, Robert Atkinson, Timm Klose, Jay Dasilva; Joe Williams, Matty James, Alex Scott; Chris Martin, Antoine Semenyo.

West Bromwich Albion (3-5-2): Sam Johnstone, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Matt Clarke, Darnell Furlong, Taylor Gardner-Hickman, Jake Livermore, Jayson Molumby, Conor Townsend, Callum Robinson, Karlan Grant.

Bristol City vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

West Brom's recent form has given them an outside chance of making the playoffs following their spectacular implosion in the last few months. However, their poor form on the road suggests they could have an uphill task at Bristol.

Bristol City, meanwhile, have also been plagued by inconsistencies and have little to play for this season. A close affair can be expected, given the playing styles off both teams, but the visitors are expected to secure a narrow victory and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Bristol City 0-1 West Bromwich Albion.

