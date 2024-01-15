Bristol City vs West Ham Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2024

Bristol City will entertain West Ham at Ashton Gate Stadium in the FA Cup on Tuesday.

Bristol City vs West Ham Preview

Bristol will be looking to shake up their poor form as they welcome West Ham for a replay of the third round. The hosts are winless in their last four matches, drawing twice and losing twice. However, the strength of will and determination they displayed in the first match is worthy of praise.

The Robins held the Premier League side to a 1-1 away draw to force the tie into a replay. Jarrod Bowen put West Ham ahead in the fourth minute but Bristol fought back to claim the leveller through Tommy Conway by the hour mark. Their previous meeting dates back to January 2015, with West Ham winning 1-0.

The visitors failed to improve on their one-goal lead in the first match thanks in part to Bristol’s great defense. However, we are unsure if the Championship side would deploy a similar strategy in the replay at home. West Ham could find some breaches if Bristol push men forth in search of early goals.

The Irons are one of the top sides currently in the Premier League, sitting in sixth spot with 34 points, ahead of Manchester United on 32. They reached the fifth round in the previous edition before bowing out to Manchester United in a 3-0 outcome. West Ham will be looking to achieve a better campaign this time by edging past Bristol to start with.

Bristol City vs West Ham Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bristol City have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five matches against West Ham.

Bristol City have won once, drawn once and lost once in their last three home matches.

Bristol City have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

West Ham have won thrice and lost twice in their last five away matches.

Bristol City have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five matches while West Ham have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Bristol City vs West Ham Prediction

Bristol City will likely deploy the same defensive strategy, considering West Ham’s rich individuality. Tommy Conway and Co. will be on the lookout for opportunities to carry out counterattacks.

West Ham will leave no stone unturned to force passage to the next round but that could also increase the pressure on their shoulders.

West Ham come into the encounter as the favorites based on form.

Prediction: Bristol City 1-2 West Ham

Bristol City vs West Ham Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – West Ham to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: West Ham to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bristol City to score - Yes