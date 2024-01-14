Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th January 2024

Norwich City visit the Memorial Stadium on Wednesday to face Bristol Rovers in a replay of their third-round clash in the 2023-24 FA Cup.

On Saturday, the sides played out a 1-1 draw in Norwich as Ashley Barnes' 12th-minute opener for the Canaries was canceled out by Grant Ward, just five minutes later.

Bristol had only 38% possession but created more chances and looked more threatening, and will be looking to get the job done at home this week. However, the Pirates are reeling from a 2-1 loss to Barnsley in League One at the weekend.

Corey O'Keefe scored the winner for the hosts just five minutes after Chris Martin equalized for Bristol, who are now winless in their last three games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, Norwich overcame Hull City 2-1 in the Championship on Saturday. Jonathan Rowe and Christian Fassnacht scored apiece in normal time to put them 2-0 up before Tyler Morton pulled a consolation strike back for the hosts in stoppage time.

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 58 previous clashes between the sides, with each side winning 20 times over the other.

Bristol last beat Norwich in November 1974, pulling off a 1-0 win in League Division Two.

Norwich have beaten Bristol in four of their last five games, all coming in a row until their 1-1 draw in the FA Cup last week.

Bristol have lost their last two home games to Norwich: 3-0 loss in May 2010 in League One and 2-0 defeat in February 1975 in League Division Two.

Bristol are winless in their last three games, losing twice, but all three have been away from home; at home, Bristol have won their last two.

Bristol have progressed from both their previous FA Cup ties to Norwich, first in the 1912-13 season and then in the 1963-64 season.

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Prediction

Bristol have a good record against Norwich in the FA Cup, but have struggled in more recent clashes, while their form right now isn't the most promising either. The Canaries could see this one through.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 1-2 Norwich City

Bristol Rovers vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Norwich City to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes