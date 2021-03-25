Bristol Rovers vs Sunderland prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2020-21 

Bristol Rovers will welcome Sunderland to the Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a matchday 38 fixture in League One.

Both sides are in need of all three points for markedly different reasons. Sunderland are currently in third place (with two games in hand) and need a win to climb up to the automatic promotion spots.

Bristol Rovers are in danger of relegation to League Two and are currently two points from safety.

The hosts come into this game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Swindon Town. A second-half strike by Jack Payne was enough to earn John Sheridan's side all three points.

Sunderland played out a 1-1 draw with Lincoln City on Saturday. Callum MacFadzean and Callum Morton were on the scoresheet to ensure that both sides shared the spoils.

Bristol Rovers vs Sunderland Head-to-Head

This will be the 33rd meeting between the sides. Sunderland have a marginally better record with 13 wins and nine draws to their name. Meanwhile, Bristol Rovers were victorious on 11 previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came on 12 September 2020 when they played out a goalless draw on the opening day of the current campaign.

Bristol Rovers are currently on a wretched run of form that has seen them lose seven of their last 10 league games. This poor form has put them in real danger of dropping down to League Two.

Sunderland are the in-form team in the league and are currently unbeaten in their last 11 games in all competitions.

Bristol Rovers form guide: L-L-L-D-W

Sunderland form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Bristol Rovers vs Sunderland Team News

Bristol Rovers

Sam Nicholson was forced off against Charlton Athletic with a recurrence of his hip injury and the striker has subsequently missed the last two games. Alex Rodman is also sidelined with fitness issues.

Josh Barret has returned to fitness after an injury layoff and featured for 45 minutes for the developmental side on Wednesday. The clash with Sunderland might, however, come too soon for him.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Joey Barton.

Injuries: Sam Nicholson, Alex Rodman

Doubtful: Josh Barret

Suspension: None

Sunderland

Abernit Xhemajil is still sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury. Bailey Wright (ACL), Elliot Embleton (hamstring), Joel Lynch (neck), Jordan Willis (patellar tendon) and Denver Hume are also ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Lee Johnson.

Injuries: Elliot Embleton, Joel Lynch, Jordan Willis, Denver Hume, Bailey Wright, Abermit Xhemajil

Suspension: None

Bristol Rovers vs Sunderland Predicted XI

Bristol Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Day (GK); Luke Leahy, Jack Baldwin, Alfie Kilgour, George Williams; Luke McCormick, Edward Upson, Joshua Grant; Brandon Hanlan, Jonah Ayunga, James Daly

🔙 @lukeleahy opened the scoring against Saturday's opponents when we met at the Stadium of Light back in September...#BristolRovers

Sunderland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lee Burge (GK); Callum McFadzean, Luke O'Nien, Dion Sanderson, Conor McLaughin; Grant Leadbitter, Carl Winchester, Max Power; Aiden McGeady, Charlie Wyke, Lynden Gooch

Bristol Rovers vs Sunderland Prediction

Bristol Rovers have impressed at home since the appointment of Joey Barton. However, Sunderland's rampant form means the visitors might be too strong for the Gas.

The Black Cats have their eyes firmly set on promotion and we are predicting a comfortable victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Bristol Rovers 0-2 Sunderland