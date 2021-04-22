British Super League might just be the long-awaited improvement to the Premier League.

Almost 2 days after its subsequent announcement, reports poured in from all sides about the withdrawal of all six English clubs from the European Super League.

As the European Super League stares into an oblivion of inevitable failure, a new player emerges, possibly at the cost of the Premier League. However, according to reports, this one comes with all the blessings of FIFA.

A new British Super League is reportedly in the works with Celtic and Rangers to join a reformed 18-team Premier Leaguehttps://t.co/Z92DVTlxWd — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 21, 2021

British super league to emerge at the cost of Premier League

In an effort to attract more viewers and revenue, the idea of a new league called the British Super League is being discussed. England's 'top six' will be paired with Celtic and Rangers amongst other teams to create the BSL.

There is a widespread view among clubs and the FA alike that the Premier League needs to change and improve. The British Super League might be the alternative, as it brings something new and interesting to the table.

There is no denying the fact that the pandemic has severely affected the economy of clubs and football in general. The British Super League is primarily an effort to overcome the money crunch of the clubs currently participating in the Premier League.

Celtic v Rangers

There have been discussions for a long time about the possible merger of different British leagues. However, it could potentially spell doom for clubs like Celtic and Rangers who have a relatively easier path to Champions League qualification.

On the flip side, joining something as big as the Premier League would be an economic boost for these struggling Scottish clubs.

Big Six 'want Rangers and Celtic to join British Super League' with end of season play-offshttps://t.co/28b8GXUU5N pic.twitter.com/8qKELqeyz8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 22, 2021

It is sure to affect the Scottish Premier League if the giants leave but it opens the door for less glamorous teams to qualify for the UCL.

According to the initial reports, 18 clubs including Celtic and Rangers will be a part of this reformatted Premier League.

The British Super League, if it succeeds in materializing, can surely be an improved version of the Premier League. However, the details will have to be planned and executed properly.

Fans Respond To News Of British Super League

Even though the details of this new league are still sketchy, there has already been a fair share of opposition to the suggestion already.

However, with careful negotiation and compromise, the British Super League has more chances of becoming a reality than the much talked-about European Super League.

Let's wait and see how the big six react to this news as it is likely to negatively affect their chances of a CL qualification.