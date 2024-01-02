"Bro is officially finished", "Should retire at this point" - Fans react as video of Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski dancing goes viral

Fans online have reacted to Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski's dancing recent video clip on the new year's eve.

The Pole forward uploaded a video clip on his Instagram story, where he can be seen dancing at a party alongside his wife, Anna Lewandowska. As soon as the video clip was uploaded by the Barcelona star, it quickly became viral on social media.

The fans offered a variety of reactions to the video. Some fans criticized the former Bayern Munich attacker for his performance and stated that he should retire, while a few suggested that he's not focusing on the game and has become a 'meme'.

"Bro is officially finished" one fan tweeted.

"Should retire at this point" another one wrote.

Here are a few more reactions to the post:

Some fans said that they have acquired new content for memes on the Pole forward:

A few users said that Robert Lewandowski is going to leave Barcelona and join the Saudi Pro League:

Some users just called the former Bayern Munich star's dancing video cringe:

This season, Robert Lewandowski has made 21 appearances for Barcelona across different competitions, where he has bagged nine goals and five assists. The 35-year-old's form has been a point of concern as he has only scored three goals in his last 10 La Liga matches.

Defender could stay at current club despite rumors of joining Barcelona in January: Report

Despite rumors of interest from Barcelona, Girona boss Michel has claimed thinks Spanish midfielder Aleix García will stay at Estadi Montilivi.

Aleix García has emerged as an important player in Michael's Girona squad as the Spanish midfielder has bagged three goals and four assists in 18 La Liga appearances for his team yet, with Girona having a stellar La Liga campaign.

According to reports, Garcia has a €12 million release clause in his Girona contract, which can be potentially triggered by Xavi Hernandez's Barcelona. However, Michel thinks Aleix García will stay with the club, this January. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I feel that Aleix won’t leave us. Honestly, I’d hurt if Aleix left. I don’t say that because of Barça, but just because we’d lose a key player for us. But again, I feel he’s staying.”

With 45 points from 18 matches, Girona are currently on the second spot in La Liga. They are tied on points with leaders Real Madrid. Next up, Girona will face Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid on January 3 (Wednesday).