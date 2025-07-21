Bromley vs Crystal Palace U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

Bromley will welcome Crystal Palace U21 to Hayes Lane in a friendly on Tuesday. The hosts will conclude their preseason later this month, while Palace will meet Sutton United in a friendly in the coming weeks.

The Ravens have played four friendlies in the preseason thus far. All games have produced conclusive results, with the hosts winning three games. They met a Chelsea XI in their previous outing and registered a 2-1 home win. Goals from Omar Sowunmi and Marcus Ifill helped them secure a comeback win.

Palace U21 have enjoyed a 100% record in the friendlies thus far. They overcame Barnet 3-1 earlier this month, thanks to a brace from Asher Agbinone, and defeated Bournemouth U21 7-0 last week. Jemiah Umolu bagged a hat-trick in that win while Agbinone was also on the scoresheet.

Bromley vs Crystal Palace U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met three times in preseason friendlies. Teams across various age groups have played more games, but the hosts' main team and Palace U21 have three recorded meetings between them thus far. The Ravens have a 2-1 lead in these games.

They last met in 2023, and Palace registered a 3-0 win. Jack Wells-Morrison bagged a brace while Caleb Kporha scored before the first-half break.

The hosts have seen over 2.5 goals in their four friendlies thus far, scoring 12 goals while conceding eight times.

Notably, all meetings between the two teams have taken place at Hayes Lane.

The two teams were set to meet last year in the preseason as well, but that match was later canceled.

Including friendlies, the Ravens are on a five-game winning streak at home.

Bromley vs Crystal Palace U21 Prediction

The Ravens have suffered just one loss in the preseason thus far, with that loss registered in their training camp in Portugal earlier this month. They have scored at least three goals in their last five home games, including friendlies, and have also kept three clean sheets.

Palace U21 have enjoyed a 100% record in the preseason thus far, scoring 10 goals. Darren Powell is likely to experiment with his starting lineup here.

The Ravens have a good record in the preseason thus far, and considering their home advantage, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bromley 2-1 Crystal Palace U21

Bromley vs Crystal Palace U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bromley to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

