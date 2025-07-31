Brondby vs HB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Brondby will welcome HB to Brøndby Stadion in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday. The two sides met in the first leg last week and played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts bounced back from their draw in the first leg with a 1-0 away triumph over Nordsjælland in the Superliga on Sunday. Clement Bischoff scored the only goal of the match in the 16th minute.

The visitors have drawn their two games in July and have enjoyed a week's rest for the trip to Denmark. They delivered a solid performance in the first leg at home with Jákup Thomsen bagging an 88th-minute equalizer after Filip Bundgaard Kristensen had given the Danish side the lead in the 62nd minute.

Brondby vs HB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

Drengene Fra Vestegnen have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their 2025-26 season, winning two of the three games thus far.

The visitors, meanwhile, head into the match on a nine-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

The hosts are unbeaten in three meetings against Faroese teams, recording two wins.

The visitors have failed to score in four of their last five games in the Conference League.

Drengene Fra Vestegnen have seen conclusive results in their last four home games in the Conference League qualifiers, recording three wins. They have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

Havnar Bóltfelag are unbeaten in their last five competitive away games, recording four wins. They have scored at least two goals in four games in that period.

The visitors have lost their last four away games in the Conference League qualifiers, failing to score in two.

Brondby vs HB Prediction

Brondby have won two of their last five home games across all competitions. Notably, they have conceded three goals apiece in three games in that period. They have scored 13 goals in their last four Conference League qualifying home games while conceding just three goals.

The visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten streak, recording six wins. They have registered just one win on their travels in European qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

Brondby should make the most of their home advantage to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Brondby 2-1 HB

Brondby vs HB Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brondby to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

