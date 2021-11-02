Brondby vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Brondby will host Rangers in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League group stage fixture on Thursday.

The visitors won their matchday three clash with a 2-0 victory on home turf a fortnight ago. Leon Balogun and Kemar Roofe scored first-half goals to guide Steven Gerrard's men to victory.

The victory saw the Scottish giants claim their first points in the competition and they currently sit in third spot in Group A on three points. Brondby are bottom of the standings with one point.

The home side come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over Viborg in the Danish SuperLiga. Christian Cappis scored the winning goal four minutes from time.

Rangers ran riot in a 6-1 victory over Motherwell away from home in the Scottish Premiership. Zambian international Fashion Sakala inspired the rout with a hat-trick.

Both sides will be keen on securing maximum points to keep their quest for qualification for the knockout stage alive.

Brondby vs Rangers Head-to-Head

Matchday three's game between the two sides was the first continental meeting between them, and Rangers' victory put them back in contention for qualification.

Lyon still lead the way at the summit of the standings with maximum points garnered so far while Sparta Prague are in second spot on four points.

Brondby form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Rangers form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Brondby vs Rangers Team News

Brondby

Mads Hermansen, Mikael Uhre and Rasmus Wikstrom have all been ruled out with injuries.

Injuries: Mads Hermansen, Mikael Uhre, Rasmus Wikstrom

Suspension: None

Rangers

Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue), Filip Helander (knee), Ryan Jack (calf) and Ryan Kent (hamstring) are all still sidelined with fitness issues. Borna Barisic is also unavailable due to an injury.

Injuries: Filip Helander, Ryan Jack, Ryan Kent, Borna Barisic

Unavailable: Nnamdi Ofoborh

Suspension: None

Brondby vs Rangers Predicted XI

Brondby Predicted XI (4-4-2): Thomas Mikkelsen (GK); Kevin Mensah, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Maxso, Andreas Bruus; Marko Divkovic, Morten Frendrup, Josip Radosevic, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Marko Divkovic

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor (GK); Borna Barisic, Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey, James Tavernier; Joe Aribo, Steven Davis, John Lundstram; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Kemar Roofe

Brondby vs Rangers Prediction

Brondby have it all to play for and anything other than a win might see the Danish champions eliminated from the competition. Rangers, for their part, also need maximum points and are likely to go all out for victory.

Both sides are attack-minded and this could translate into goals being scored at both ends. Although one side could nick this one, we are backing the points to be shared in a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Brondby 2-2 Rangers

Edited by Peter P