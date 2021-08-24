Brondby IF vs Red Bull Salzburg prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League playoff 2021-22

Brondby IF host Red Bull Salzburg in Denmark on Wednesday for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoff tie.

Salzburg claimed a 2-1 victory in the first leg and will be aiming to carry on the momentum to secure their place in the group stages of the European tournament.

Brondby’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League took a blow last Tuesday as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Salzburg in the first leg of the final qualification round.

Mikael Uhre gave Brondby the lead inside the opening four minutes, but goals from Karim Adeyemi and Brenden Aaronson helped Salzburg come from behind to claim an impressive win.

Brondby returned to the Danish Superliga where they played out an entertaining 2-2 draw against OB.

Niels Frederiksen’s side have failed to win in each of their last nine outings across all competitions, picking up six draws and losing on three occasions.

Meanwhile, Red Bull Salzburg returned to the Austrian Bundesliga to claim a 3-1 win over Austria Klagenfurt.

Karim Adeyemi’s opener was canceled out by Alex Timossi Andersson, but Mergim Berisha and Rasmus Kristensen scored to hand Salzburg the win.

Matthias Jaissle’s men have won each of their last nine games across all competitions, scoring 24 goals and conceding six.

Brondby vs Red Bull Salzburg Head-To-Head

This will be the second meeting between the two sides, with the visitors claiming a 2-1 win in their first encounter.

Brondby Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-D

Red Bull Salzburg Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Brondby vs Red Bull Salzburg Team News

Brondby

Brondby will be without left-back Blas Riveros, who is currently nursing a knee injury. Christian Cappis, Mathias Greve, Tobias Borkeeiet and Thomas Mikkelsen will all miss the game after testing positive for COVID-19

Injured: Blas Riveros

Suspended: None

COVID-19: Christian Cappis, Mathias Greve, Tobias Borkeeiet, Thomas Mikkelsen

Red Bull Salzburg

Sekou Koita and Albert Vallci are presently injured and will both sit out the game.

Injured: Sekou Koita, Albert Vallci

Suspended: None

Brondby vs Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI

Brondby Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jonathan Aegidius; Jens Martin Gammelby, Andreas Maxso, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Bruus; Rezan Corlu, Anis Ben Slimane, Kevin Mensah; Simon Hedlund, Mikael Uhre, Andrija Pavlovic

Red Bull Salzburg Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Philipp Kohn; Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, Oumar Solet, Maximilian Wober, Andreas Ulmer; Mohamed Camara, Nicolas Capaldo, Nicolas Seiwald; Brenden Aaronson; Noah Okafor, Karim Adeyemi

Brondby vs Red Bull Salzburg Prediction

Brondby and Red Bull Salzburg are some of the biggest teams in their respective leagues and we expect another cracker on Wednesday.

However, the hosts head into the game with a depleted squad and we are tipping the visitors to maintain their superb form and claim the win.

Prediction: Brondby 1-3 Red Bull Salzburg

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Peter P