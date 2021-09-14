Brondby vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2021-22 

Brondby will host Sparta Prague on Thursday, with three points on the line on the opening day of the UEFA Europa League campaign.

The home side dropped to Europe's second-tier competition after a 4-2 aggregate defeat to RB Salzburg in the playoff stage of the UEFA Champions League. Sparta Prague, on the other hand, were eliminated by Monaco after a 5-1 aggregate defeat.

Brondby come into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw with Silkeborg in the Danish SuperLiga on Friday, as Mark Brink and Simon Hedlund scored in the first half to ensure a share of spoils.

Sparta Prague suffered a 3-2 away defeat to rivals Victoria Plzen in the Czech Republic 1. Liga on Saturday.

The two sides have been drawn alongside Lyon and Rangers in Group A, which is one of the most balanced and unpredictable groups in the competition this season.

Brondby vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and a positive start could be essential to their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds.

The hosts have been in poor form and have just one win from their ten competitive fixtures this season. Sparta Prague have two wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Brondby form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L

Sparta Prague form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Brondby vs Sparta Prague Team News

Brondby

Rasmus Wikstrom (shoulder), Bias Riveros (knee) and Peter Bjur (pelvis) have all been sidelined due to fitness issues.

Injuries: Radmus Wikstrom, Bias Riveros, Peter Bjur

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague

Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer, Lukas Julis and Andreas Vindheim will all miss the trip to Denmark through injury.

Injuries: Ladislav Krejci, Casper Hojer, Lukas Julis, Andreas Vindheim

Suspension: None

Brondby vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

Brondby Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mads Hermansen (GK); Kevin Mensah, Kevin Tshiembe, Andreas Maxso, Andreas Bruus; Mathias Greve, Morten Frendrup, Josip Radosevic, Christian Cappis; Simon Hedlund, Mikael Uhre

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Florin Nita (GK); David Hancko, Filip Panak, Lukas Stetina, Tomas Wiesner; Michal Sacek, David Pavelka; Jakub Pesak, Filip Soucek, David Karlsson; Adam Hlozek

Brondby vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Sparta Prague have more pedigree on the continental stage and Brondby's poor run of form will give the visitors extra motivation to go all out for the win.

Both sides have what it takes to nick this one, but we are backing the Czech side to secure a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Brondby 1-2 Sparta Prague

