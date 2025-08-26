Brondby vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Brondby and Strasbourg will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Brondby Stadion.

Ad

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless draw in France last week.

Brondby followed up the stalemate with a 2-0 defeat away to Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga over the weekend. Daniel Gretarsson broke the deadlock for the hosts three minutes into the second half while Lirim Qamili stepped off the bench to secure the win.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Nantes in Ligue 1. Emanuel Emegha's 81st-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Ad

Trending

Le Racing will turn their focus to the continent where Brondby stand in their way of making their bow in the Conference League main stage.

Brondby vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Eight of Brondby's last nine games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Strasbourg have made a three-game unbeaten start to the season, keeping a clean sheet in all three games.

Brondby have won five of their last six home games in Conference League Qualifiers.

Strasbourg's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Brondby have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games on the continent.

Ad

Brondby vs Strasbourg Prediction

Brondby have not made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition since finishing bottom of Group A in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign. Their away form has largely been the culprit behind their elimination in the Conference League Qualifiers. Their home form, on the other hand, has been almost impeccable, highlighted by the fact that they overcame a 3-0 first leg deficit away from home in the last round.

Ad

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have continued from where they left off last season, winning the two league games played so far this season. They will be looking to consolidate their gains by competing in the Conference League main stage.

Back the visitors to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brondby 0-1 Strasbourg

Brondby vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Strasbourg to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More