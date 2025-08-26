Brondby vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28th 2025 

Brondby and Strasbourg will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League playoff tie on Thursday (August 28th). The game will be played at Brondby Stadion.
The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a goalless draw in France last week.
Brondby followed up the stalemate with a 2-0 defeat away to Sonderjyske in the Danish Superliga over the weekend. Daniel Gretarsson broke the deadlock for the hosts three minutes into the second half while Lirim Qamili stepped off the bench to secure the win.
Strasbourg, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 1-0 home win over Nantes in Ligue 1. Emanuel Emegha's 81st-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two sides.
Le Racing will turn their focus to the continent where Brondby stand in their way of making their bow in the Conference League main stage.
Brondby vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Eight of Brondby's last nine games across competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.
- Strasbourg have made a three-game unbeaten start to the season, keeping a clean sheet in all three games.
- Brondby have won five of their last six home games in Conference League Qualifiers.
- Strasbourg's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Brondby have kept a clean sheet in six of their last seven home games on the continent.
Brondby vs Strasbourg Prediction
Brondby have not made it to the main stage of a UEFA club competition since finishing bottom of Group A in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League campaign. Their away form has largely been the culprit behind their elimination in the Conference League Qualifiers. Their home form, on the other hand, has been almost impeccable, highlighted by the fact that they overcame a 3-0 first leg deficit away from home in the last round.
Strasbourg, meanwhile, have continued from where they left off last season, winning the two league games played so far this season. They will be looking to consolidate their gains by competing in the Conference League main stage.
Back the visitors to claim a narrow victory in addition to a clean sheet.
Prediction: Brondby 0-1 Strasbourg
Brondby vs Strasbourg Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Strasbourg to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals