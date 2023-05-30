Bruno Fernandes believes Manchester United transfer target has the 'potential to be one of the best strikers in the world'

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has lavished praise on Portugal teammate Goncalo Ramos. The 28-year-old believes that the Benfica striker has all the qualities to flourish in the Premier League. This comes amidst Ramos' links over a possible summer move to the Red Devils.

Speaking to Sport TV, Fernandes said:

"The best always come in handy, be it Gonçalo or another player,’ Fernandes told Sport TV, as reported by A Bola.

"I think he has all the qualities to play in the Premier League, and when I say Premier League I also mean Manchester United.

"I think he could become a great reference in the coming years, but it’s still not in my hands to be sports director.

Fernandes continued:

"Gonçalo has all the conditions to play in the Premier League, he is very intense, presses very well and is very good inside the area.

"He surprised me in the national team, not only me but the rest of my teammates.

"He’s physically strong, he’s still young and he’s going to get better.

"If he continues to work as he has been doing, I think he has the potential to be one of the best strikers in the world, but he needs to go to a more competitive league to prove it.’

Manchester United have made it no secret that they are in the market for a top-quality centre-forward. Tottenham Hotspur frontman Harry Kane is believed to be the primary option for Erik ten Hag, while Napoli's Victor Osimhen has also been mentioned.

Ramos enjoyed a breakout season with the national side in the World Cup. He was named as Cristiano Ronaldo's replacement to start in the Round of 16 match against Switzerland and bagged an incredible hat-trick. He scored 27 goals for his club Benfica, leading them to another Primeira Liga title.

Manchester United set to open negotiations for Mason Mount

Mount is close to leaving Chelsea in the summer.

Manchester United are looking to open negotiations with Chelsea for a possible transfer deal for midfielder Mason Mount.

Speaking to NBC Sports, journalist David Ornstein revealed that the Red Devils are ready to begin conversations with the Blues in the upcoming days.

The Daily Mail reported earlier that Mount had rejected an extension proposal from Chelsea that would pay him £200,000 per week. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2024, the Blues could look to sell him in the upcoming summer to avoid losing him on a free.

The London side have valued the 24-year-old at £55 million. Manchester United could face stiff competition for the player, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Newcastle United rumoured to be in the mix.

