Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba create magic as Manchester United make title statement on opening day

Very few moments can be as perfect as the afternoon Manchester United enjoyed against Leeds United during their opening Premier League game on Saturday.

Before kick-off, a fully packed Old Trafford saw the unveiling of Raphael Varane to rapturous applause as the French defender walked across the turf. As if that was not delightful enough, the cherry on the cake was the Red Devils’ scintillating performance against Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

This was a completely dominant performance from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, who deservedly recorded a resounding 5-1 win over the Peacocks.

Bruno and Pogba run the show

It was one of those days where one would struggle to name a Man of the Match. Although Bruno Fernandes eventually won it, Paul Pogba wasn't too far off as another worthy candidate.

Both players were the stars of the show, and ran riots against Leeds. Bielsa’s side was so overwhelmed that they had no answers to the problems caused by the Manchester United duo.

While Pogba was at his creative best, Fernandes fared equally well, if not better, converting every chance that came his way at the other end. By the time the game was over, the former had set up four goals, becoming just the seventh player to achieve such a feat in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Fernandes also went home with the match ball after netting his first hat-trick for Manchester United. The midfield duo was unplayable, and the havoc they wreaked against Leeds could be the beginning of a dominant period for the Reds.

30': Paul Pogba assists

52': Paul Pogba assists

54': Paul Pogba assists



30': Bruno Fernandes scores

54': Bruno Fernandes scores

60': Bruno Fernandes scores



A hat-trick of goals and assists. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/B8X4JHYCqq — Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 14, 2021

Manchester United make title statement

Any team that puts five goals past Bielsa’s Leeds cannot be underestimated, and Manchester United have made an early statement following their resounding victory.

Solskjaer’s side have made a bright start to the season and, at this rate, they would definitely give their rivals a run for their money.

"You’ve got to say well done to everyone - from the crowd to the players to the staff this week, the coaches,” Solskjaer told Manutd.com in his post-match press conference.

“Everything’s been spot on and to get this result, and performance on the first day gives you a massive boost. It’s just the mood. But it’s one game, and we should always pat ourselves on the back and taste that sweet victory. Tomorrow, we’re back on track for the next one."

It may yet be early days, but Manchester United have laid down the gauntlet, and their rivals better take notice. This team means business.

Edited by Bhargav