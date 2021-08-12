Manchester United vs Leeds United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Manchester United are set to play Leeds United at Old Trafford on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Manchester United come into this game on the back of a 4-0 win over Rafa Benitez's Everton in a friendly game. Goals from talented forward Mason Greenwood, centre-back Harry Maguire, Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes and full-back Diogo Dalot ensured victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United.

Leeds United, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Unai Emery's Villarreal in a friendly fixture. An own goal from German centre-back Robin Koch and a goal from winger Dani Raba for Villarreal was cancelled out by goals from Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich and striker Patrick Bamford for Leeds United.

Manchester United vs Leeds United Head-to-Head

In 109 encounters between the two sides, Manchester United hold the clear advantage. They have won 47 games, lost 26 and drawn 36.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw.

Manchester United form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Leeds United form guide in the English Premier League: yet to play

Manchester United vs Leeds United Team News

Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be unable to call upon the services of star forward Marcus Rashford and Brazilian left-back Alex Telles, with both players out injured. Forward Jesse Lingard has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be available, while there are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, centre-back Eric Bailly and young attacker Amad Diallo.

Veteran Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani will not feature after taking an extended holiday following his Copa America 2021 exploits.

Injured: Alex Telles, Marcus Rashford

Doubtful: Dean Henderson, Eric Bailly, Amad Diallo, Phil Jones

Suspended: None

Not available: Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard

Leeds United

Meanwhile, Leeds United could be without Spanish centre-back Diego Llorente, left-back Junior Firpo and young midfielder Jamie Shackleton. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Marcelo Bielsa is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jamie Shackleton, Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente

Suspended: None

Manchester United vs Leeds United Predicted XI

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David de Gea, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Fred, Mason Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Illan Meslier, Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips, Mateusz Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo Moreno, Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford

💬 "𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗮 𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗲𝘅𝗰𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲"

- 𝘑𝘢𝘤𝘬 𝘏𝘢𝘳𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘰𝘯 pic.twitter.com/RgrLPKUZyw — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 11, 2021

Manchester United vs Leeds United Prediction

Manchester United fans are in a good mood these days, with the club having signed the talented Jadon Sancho and French centre-back Raphael Varane. Acquiring a defensive midfielder would constitute an excellent window for the club.

Leeds United, on the other hand, have been quiet so far, having only signed Spanish left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona to replace Ezgjan Alioski. Brazilian winger Raphinha was linked with moves to Liverpool and Manchester United a few months ago, but those rumours have since died down.

It seems unlikely that Manchester United will start Sancho or Varane. Leeds United made quite the impression last season, and manager Marcelo Bielsa will hope to build on that. The Red Devils should win here, but it will certainly not be easy.

Prediction: Manchester United 2-1 Leeds United

