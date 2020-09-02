Bruno Fernandes responds to Jose Mourinho's '20 penalties' jibe

Jose Mourinho took a dig at Bruno Fernandes last month by saying that he gets to take many penalties. The Tottenham manager hailed the Manchester United player as one of the best penalty takers in the world, but hinted that it was only because he got 20 of them last season.

The former Manchester United manager is known for taking digs at his old clubs after getting sacked. Mourinho used to take digs at Chelsea while he was at Old Trafford and is now doing the same to the Red Devils while managing Tottenham.

Jose Mourinho said back in July:

“Bruno came in, was fit, played very well, improved the United team and also proved to be a great penalty taker, one of the best in the world, because he had about 20 to score.”

Bruno Fernandes joined Manchster United in January for £47 million. The midfielder has scored 12 goals for the Red Devils so far, of which 8 have been from the penalty spot.

Bruno Fernandes responds to Mourinho's comments

Bruno Fernandes was asked to respond to the comments made by the Spurs manager and said that it did not hurt his feelings. The Portugues star was talking to A Bola when he said:

“I honestly did not feel stung, I felt that I am a good penalty taker and nothing more. I understand, but what I take from his [Jose Mourionho's] words because I’m a very positive person, is that he said I hit penalties well. It is a reality, since I arrived at Manchester United, I have not missed one. And I hope I don’t fail. I’ve only missed two penalties, one for Udinese against Napoli and then in the Portuguese Cup, with Loures.”

The signing of Bruno Fernandes proved to be vital for Manchester United last season. The Red Devils were out of the top 4 and looked unlikely to make it into the Champions League spots. However, Bruno Fernandes helped them become more clinical in front of goal and also got the rest of the attack going.