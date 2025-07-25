Bryne vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Bryne will welcome league leaders Viking to Bryne Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Jærens superlag have won five of their 14 league games thus far and are 12th in the standings with 18 points. The visitors are at the top of the standings with 36 points, five more than second-placed Tromso.
The hosts saw their unbeaten streak end after six games last week as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Tromso. Duarte Moreira had equalized in the 52nd minute, but Tromso scored twice in the second half to secure a win.
De mørkeblå have won just one of their last four league outings. They suffered a second consecutive defeat in the league last week as they fell to a 4-2 home loss to Bodo/Glimt. They bounced back with a convincing 7-0 home triumph over Koper in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.
Bryne vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two have met 20 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 11 wins. Jærens superlag have six wins and three games have ended in draws. They will meet for the first time in the Eliteserien.
- They last met in the Norwegian Cup second round in 2018, and the hosts registered a 1-0 win.
- Both teams have conceded 24 goals in the Eliteserien thus far. The visitors have outscored them 40-24 in that period, though they have played three more games.
- Jærens superlag have scored one goal apiece in their last five league outings.
- The league leaders are winless in their last three away games and have lost their two away games in July.
Bryne vs Viking Prediction
Jæren's super team have won just one of their last five league games, with three games ending in draws. Notably, they have won three of their last four home games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form.
The dark blues returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses on Thursday. They have lost their last two away games in this fixture, failing to score in both. They have lost just one of their last seven Eliteserien away games.
Considering the visitors' better goalscoring record in the Eliteserien and upper hand in this fixture, we back the league leaders to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Bryne 1-2 Viking
Bryne vs Viking Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Viking to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes