Bryne vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Bryne will welcome league leaders Viking to Bryne Stadion in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Jærens superlag have won five of their 14 league games thus far and are 12th in the standings with 18 points. The visitors are at the top of the standings with 36 points, five more than second-placed Tromso.

Ad

The hosts saw their unbeaten streak end after six games last week as they suffered a 3-1 away loss to Tromso. Duarte Moreira had equalized in the 52nd minute, but Tromso scored twice in the second half to secure a win.

De mørkeblå have won just one of their last four league outings. They suffered a second consecutive defeat in the league last week as they fell to a 4-2 home loss to Bodo/Glimt. They bounced back with a convincing 7-0 home triumph over Koper in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Ad

Trending

Bryne vs Viking Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two have met 20 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 11 wins. Jærens superlag have six wins and three games have ended in draws. They will meet for the first time in the Eliteserien.

They last met in the Norwegian Cup second round in 2018, and the hosts registered a 1-0 win.

Both teams have conceded 24 goals in the Eliteserien thus far. The visitors have outscored them 40-24 in that period, though they have played three more games.

Jærens superlag have scored one goal apiece in their last five league outings.

The league leaders are winless in their last three away games and have lost their two away games in July.

Ad

Bryne vs Viking Prediction

Jæren's super team have won just one of their last five league games, with three games ending in draws. Notably, they have won three of their last four home games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that form.

The dark blues returned to winning ways after three consecutive losses on Thursday. They have lost their last two away games in this fixture, failing to score in both. They have lost just one of their last seven Eliteserien away games.

Ad

Considering the visitors' better goalscoring record in the Eliteserien and upper hand in this fixture, we back the league leaders to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Bryne 1-2 Viking

Bryne vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Viking to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More