Buducnost vs HJK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League qualifiers 2021-22

Buducnost entertain HJK at the Podgorica City Stadium in UEFA Champions League qualifying action on Tuesday.

This will be the second leg tie of the first round and the visiting team have a 3-1 advantage from the first leg in Helsinki.

The home side have never qualified for the Champions League group stage but reached the third round of Europa League qualifiers last season. HJK have made one appearance in the Champions League.

They reached the group stage in the 1998-99 campaign but were eliminated following a fourth-placed finish. They did manage to record a memorable 2-0 win over Benfica that season.

Buducnost vs HJK Head-to-Head

The two sides clashed for the first time last week. In the first leg fixture, HJK emerged as the winners, scoring three early goals, while Buducnost pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 35th minute.

Buducnost form guide (all competitions): L

HJK form guide: (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Buducnost vs HJK Team News

Buducnost

For the home team, Igor Ćuković is the only injury concern ahead of the second leg fixture. The defender suffered a serious ACL injury in April and faces a long spell on the sidelines.

The club have signed striker Šaleta Kordić over the weekend but he is not eligible to start in this second leg tie.

Injuries: Igor Ćuković

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

HJK

The Finnish club's pre-season was hampered by injuries but the players are returning to full health gradually. Santeri Väänänen did not take part in training for the Champions League games, while Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan was left out of the squad.

Injuries: Santeri Väänänen, Kevin Kouassivi-Benissan

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Buducnost vs HJK Predicted XI

Buducnost Predicted XI (3-4-3): Miloš Dragojevic; Miomir Đuričković; Vladan Adžić, Anto Babić; Andrija Ražnatović, Miloš Raičković, Luka Mirković, Petar Grbić; Viktor Đukanović, Lazar Mijović,Vasilije Terzić

HJK Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jakob Tånnander; Janne Saksela, Valtteri Moren, Miro Tenho, Daniel O'Shaughnessy; Jair, Lucas Lingman, Atomu Tanaka; David Browne, Filip Valenčič, Roope Riski

Buducnost vs HJK Prediction

Buducnost struggled against HJK in the first leg as they haven't played a competitive fixture this season. HJK are on a 10-game winning streak across all competitions and are unbeaten in the 2021-22 campaign.

The visiting side are the favorites here again and should face no problems in recording a second-straight win.

Prediction: Buducnost 1-2 HJK

