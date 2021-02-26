Bukayo Saka masterclass against Benfica proves why he’s a future Arsenal star

A lot of talented young players have come through at Arsenal over the past few decades. Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie, Ashely Cole and Tony Adams, all made their breakthroughs with the Gunners.

In recent years, though, the likes of Alex Iwobi, Joe Willock, Eddie Nketiah and Ismael Bennacer have also come through the Arsenal Academy and are doing very well for themselves.

However, Bukayo Saka is a truly special talent and looks destined to rise from just a youth star to an Arsenal legend. At 19, Saka has already made a name for himself at the Emirates. He is currently one of the first names on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet, having displaced experienced players like Willian and Nicolas Pepe from the starting line-up.

Bukayo Saka's game by numbers vs. Benfica:



100% aerials won

57 touches

92% passing accuracy

5 touches in opp. box

2 tackles

2 ball recoveries

2 shots

2 chances created

2 assists



Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 25, 2021

Arteta’s man of steel against Benfica

On Thursday, the teenager put up an outstanding performance as Arsenal came from behind to beat Benfica 3-2 in the Europa League. Saka was involved in every attacking move and set up both goals that were scored by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

For the first goal, Saka showed great vision to spot Aubameyang’s run before threading a blind through pass to the Gabonese striker to score. Saka then provided the match-winning assist when his perfectly-weighted cross found his captain again at the far post to head home.

“It is (nerves of steel), and as well because he’s really fatigued. He’s played a lot of minutes and he hasn’t had much rest,” Arteta said of Saka after the Benfica game, as quoted by Arsenal.com.

“We asked him to go again and produce this moment, and the boy has done it against a really difficult formation. They were so deep and there were very small spaces, but he’s found a way to do it again," Arteta added.

It’s been a fruitful campaign thus far for the 19-year-old, who only made his debut last season. His progression has been exceptional and the sky is the limit for the youngster.

Just a reminder that this boy is 19 years old...



19.

Nineteen.

One. Nine.



Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 25, 2021

Saka represents the future of Arsenal

Despite Arsenal’s struggles this season, Saka has now scored six goals in all competitions and also has seven assists to his name.

His latest performance against Benfica is evidence that he is destined for great things. Saka has become a key member of Arteta’s team this season and does not look in danger of losing his place anytime soon.

Not many 19-year-olds can command such respect at a big club like Arsenal. Having also already made his debut for England, the teenager will definitely be included in Gareth Southgate’s squad for this summer’s Euros.

Aubameyang may be banging in the goals at the moment, but Saka is clearly Arsenal’s best player. As he is delivering big performances at such a young age, it’s fair to say he represents the future of the club.