Bulgaria vs Spain Prediction and Betting Tips | September 4th 2025

Bulgaria will face Spain at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The Lions are set to begin their quest for a first appearance at the World Cup since 1998 with a difficult home game and will need to shake off their latest results to stand a chance of securing a positive outcome on Thursday.

They were thrashed 4-0 by Greece in a friendly outing at the Pankritio Stadium last time out, conceding all four goals in the second half to cap an overall miserable display on the road.

Spain, meanwhile, participated in the UEFA Nations League during the last international break, kicking things off with a highly entertaining 5-4 victory over France in the semifinals of the continental showpiece. They were, however, beaten on penalties by Portugal in the final after a 2-2 draw in 120 minutes.

La Roja will turn their attention to perhaps more important matters this week as they target a winning start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Bulgaria vs Spain Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just five meetings between the two nations. Spain are undefeated in all five contests, picking up four wins and a draw.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in November 2002, which La Roja won 1-0.

Bulgaria have never kept a clean sheet in this fixture.

Spain have appeared in every single World Cup since 1978. Bulgaria, meanwhile, have failed to qualify for the last six editions of the tournament.

The Lions are ranked 84th in the latest FIFA rankings and sit some distance behind their midweek opponents in second place.

Bulgaria vs Spain Prediction

Bulgaria are winless in their last five games across all competitions, with three of those games ending in defeat. They are massive underdogs heading into the midweek clash, but they will hope their home advantage can spur them on to an unlikely result.

La Roja's defeat to Portugal last time out marked their first loss since last March and they will be keen to put out a response this week. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see them win this one.

Prediction: Bulgaria 1-3 Spain

Bulgaria vs Spain Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Spain to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

