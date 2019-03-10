×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Reasons behind Bayern's ascent to the top of the Bundesliga table

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
544   //    10 Mar 2019, 19:31 IST

Nico Kovac has finally helped his side find some rhythm
Niko Kovac has finally helped his side find some rhythm

Bayern Munich have finally overtaken Borussia Dortmund to go to the top of the Bundesliga table. They now have 57 points from 25 matches, level on points with Borussia Dortmund, but the former's slightly superior goal difference means that they are now ahead of Dortmund in the league table.

Bayern had a really bad start to the season and were languishing at the 6th position of the league table at one point in time. However, they have gradually improved their form whilst Dortmund appear to be losing some of their steam. Bayern’s players and coach Niko Kovac can definitely aspire to win the Bundesliga title once again.

The German giants have been dominant domestically in both Bundesliga and the DFB Pokal cup. After thrashing Wolfsburg 6-0, Bayern will now focus their attention on playing against Liverpool at home. A victory will see them qualify for the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Here is look at the three reasons behind Bayern’s rise to the top of the league table.

#1 Robert Lewandowski’s great form

Robert Lewandowski scored a brace against Wolfsburg
Robert Lewandowski scored a brace against Wolfsburg

Lewandowski continues to impress for Bayern and his good form is one of the primary reasons behind Bayern’s resurgence. He scored a brace the 6-0 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday, and now has 29 goals from 34 matches this season. He has also scored 197 goals in the Bundesliga so far, which makes him the highest scoring non-German in its history.

Lewandowski is very lethal inside the opposition penalty box, excellent in the air and has a good eye on the target. All these qualities make him a dangerous proposition for the opposition defenders and his consistency is also an asset for his team.

He is currently the highest goal-scorer in Bundesliga and has also scored some goals in the UEFA Champions League this year. He is also a very intelligent player and his off-the-ball play is also quite good.

He scored in Bayern’s 2-3 loss against his former club Dortmund in November and would again look to score against them when those two sides meet again in April. The outcome of that match could decide the ultimate winner of the Bundesliga. Bayern would definitely need Lewandowski to be in good form for the rest of the season.

When he is needed to perform for his side, the Polish striker has almost always been able to help his club. Despite all the rumours that he could leave Germany, Lewandoski has remained an extremely vital player for the club.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 FC Bayern Munich Football Robert Lewandowski Serge Gnabry Niko Kovac
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Bundesliga team of the season so far | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018/19, Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2016/17: 5 greatest moments in German League history
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why this could be the best Bundesliga season in recent history 
RELATED STORY
Bayern Munich v Schalke: Preview, Team News, Predicted XI | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
James Rodriguez claims Borussia Dortmund are under Bundesliga pressure and Liverpool are beatable
RELATED STORY
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich: Predicted XI and Team News | Bundesliga 2018-19
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19, Bayer Leverkusen 3-1 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Reports: Former Galactico rejects January move from Bundesliga giants
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2017-18: End-of-Season Stats Round-up (Part 2)
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us