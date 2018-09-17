Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3

James Rodríguez

1. Bayern Munich defeat Leverkusen but have injury scares in the process:

Bayern Munich, as expected, continued a strong start to their season with a victory over Bayer Leverkusen. A 5th-minute strike from Leverkusen saw them trailing early on, but two goals from Tolisso and Robben shortly after that saw them leading at the halfway mark.

Thiago Alcantara and Tolisso combined very well in the middle of the park, but Tolisso had to limp off before the start of the second half. James Rodriguez continued on the same form he had last season and scored a third for Bayern in the 89th minute to seal the victory. A Karim Bellarabi challenge had also forced Rafinha off the field and a red card for the former.

Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen

Bayern will travel to Portugal to face off against Benfica next in the UEFA Champions League match midweek and will be surely missing Tolisso and Rafinha who are both sidelined for months now due to serious injury.

