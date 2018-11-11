×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bundesliga 2018-19, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: 5 takeaways from the match

Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
80   //    11 Nov 2018, 19:10 IST

Top of the table: Borrusia Dortmund
Top of the table: Borrusia Dortmund

The first Der Klassiker of the season lived up to the hype. With the Bavarians struggling for form, a visit to Signal Iduna Park was never going to be easy.

The crowd shrieked at the top of their voices from the first minute. They cheered their team’s counter attacks and jeered at every possession and every chance that Bayern created.

Bayern took the lead through Lewandowski twice, both times canceled out by Marco Reus. Paco Alcacer’s winner along with a late Bayern goal ruled offside, gave Borussia Dortmund the victory.

Dortmund now sits at the top of the table, seven points clear of Bayern Munich. With head coach Lucien Favre winning over the fans at Westfalenstadion, the exact opposite is happening to Niko Kovac at Bayern. The Bundesliga title slowly slipping away from Bayern’s grasp, Niko Kovac has pressure mounting on him and he has to solve a plethora of problems.

Here are five takeaways from the Der Klassiker.

#5 Borussia Dortmund’s defence: Resistant yet vulnerable

Zagadou was effective at the back barring a few incidents
Zagadou was effective at the back barring a few incidents

With the brutal attacking trio of Gnabry, Ribery, and Lewandowski pouring on the shots, the young Dortmund defense had to be on their toes.

Ribery and Gnabry put the defence under immense pressure, creating chance after chance, shot after shot.

The resurgent defence of Zagadou and Akanji dealt well with the front three. They managed to block off most of the shots and cutbacks. The clearances from the defense always presented an opportunity for a counter-attack.

However, both the goals that Bayern scored was as a result of a defensive lapse. The first goal for Lewandowski was a piece of cake. The cross coming in wasn’t dealt with.

Lewandowski was under no pressure and easily headed the ball in for the goal. He scored his second under similar circumstances. The defense just didn’t deal with Kimmich’s delivery and again Lewandowski finished without any pressure.

Thankfully, the defensive errors didn’t cost Dortmund and they went on to win. Luck was on their side when they just caught Ribery offside in the final minute.

The defensive four of Dortmund is young and has to learn a lot. However, they have promise and can deal with attacking teams quite well.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football FC Bayern Munich Football Marco Reus Jadon Sancho Leisure Reading
Sreeram Krishnaswamy
ANALYST
Der Klassiker: 3 takeaways from Borussia Dortmund vs...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund 3-2 Bayern Munich: 5 Talking Points,...
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: How Dortmund could...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Borussia Dortmund beat Bayern Munich 3-2
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich: Match preview, team...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 5 talking points from Match Day 3
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga- Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview
RELATED STORY
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich: Combined XI of Der...
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: 3 Things we learned from Der Klassiker
RELATED STORY
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us