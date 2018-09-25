Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Bundesliga 2018-19: Round-up of the key fixtures from Match Day 4

Vishal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
42   //    25 Sep 2018, 12:28 IST

Enter caption

The fourth match day of the Bundesliga 2018-19 season saw last season's winner Bayern Munich go up against last season's runners-up Schalke, who are struggling this season. Borussia Dortmund took on Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim side after a hard-fought win over Club Brugge in the Champions League.

Hertha Berlin, meanwhile, leapfrogged to second place in the rankings following a comprehensive victory over Borussia Monchengladbach, while Leipzig faced off against fellow Europa League competitors Eintracht Frankfurt after the mid-week continental fixtures.

Here, we take a look at the five main talking points from Match Day 4 of the Bundesliga 2018-19 season:

#1 Bayern Munich win as Schalke slump to the bottom of the table

SL Benfica v FC Bayern Muenchen - UEFA Champions League Group E
James Rodriguez scored the opening goal

Bayern Munich faced last season's Bundesliga runner's up Schalke on match day 4 of the Bundesliga. Bayern have already had a good start in the Bundesliga winning all three of their matches while Schalke up until this point had lost all their matches. Coming into this match Bayern had registered a victory over Benfica away from home in a crucial Champions League tie, while Schalke had drawn with Portuguese champions, Porto. 

Nico Kovac lined up his side in a 4-3-3 formation with Lewandowski and Ribery upfront and Muller replacing Robben from the win over Benfica. Thiago, Goretzka and James started in midfield amidst the current injury crisis. Schalke started in a 3-4-3 formation with Embolo and Uth upfront.

ames Rodriguez scored in the 8th minute to give Bayern an early lead from a Joshua Kimmich corner. Lewandowski and Ribery did have clear chances in the first half but could not find the net. The first half ended 1-0 in favour of Bayern.

In the second half, James and Muller had the opportunity to double Bayern's lead but it was in the 64th minute that James earned Bayern a penalty which was then converted by Lewandowski. David Alaba had a superb effort saved by the Schalke keeper Ralf Fahrmann in the 77th minute. The match ended without any further goals and Bayern completing an easy 2-0 victory over Schalke.

With this win, Bayern maintained their top position in the Bundesliga table while Schalke are without any points after four matches and are at the bottom of the table. Up next for Schalke is a match against Freiburg while Bayern Munich face off against Augsburg in midweek Bundesliga clash.

Vishal
ANALYST
Avid sports follower, Passionate fan of Football, Cricket, Hockey, Tennis and Pro-Wrestling
