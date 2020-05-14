Bundesliga 2019-20: 10 best goals so far

Bundesliga's top 10 goals of the season so far

The Bundesliga returns this Saturday as major football leagues across Europe slowly begin the process of reconvening after a long, pandemic-enforced hiatus.

In the build-up to the German top-flight's return, we have already discussed all the major events that transpired over the course of the 25 rounds already played and also the major talking points produced during the same.

What we haven't recapped yet are the best goals of the season. There have been several peaches from all kinds of angles and positions, but here are the 10 picks of the bunch.

#10 Alex Witsel vs SC Freiburg

Axel Witsel does not score often, but whenever he does, the Belgian makes sure its a belter. Like this one against SC Freiburg. Thorgan Hazard sent in a corner kick which Witsel, after he backpedaled a few steps, latched onto directly and unleashed a ferocious volley that fell perfectly into the back of the net before the goalkeeper could even get a hand to it.

witsel volley x freiburg pic.twitter.com/Ybwe0wT72d — ؘerick reusland (@reuspfc) April 27, 2020

#9 Erik Thommy vs Hertha Berlin

Fortuna Dusseldorf's pulsating 3-3 draw to Hertha Berlin involved arguably the best counter-attack this year capped off with an equally sumptuous strike from Thommy. He marauded down the left flank completely unmarked to latch on to a cross, and then broke into the box with fine footwork before rounding off the move with an awe-inspiring in-swinger.

A heroic moment for him, but Thommy undermined his effort with a comical own goal later on in the game which helped Berlin secure a stalemate from the jaws of a defeat.

#8 Thorgan Hazard vs Borussia Monchengladbach

In his first return to the Borussia Park since his summer move to Dortmund, the Belgian came back to haunt his former side with an eye-popping strike. Thorgan Hazard charged inside the area upon being released by Erling-Braut Haaland and after a poor first touch, produced a devastating Cruyff turn to evade three players and fire a cracking shot into the bottom corner with his weaker left foot. Brother Eden must have been really proud.

Advertisement

#7 Emre Can vs Bayer Leverkusen

Emre Can joined Borussia Dortmund on a loan from Juventus on deadline day and made an immediate impression on his debut against his former club Bayer Leverkusen. Even though the match ended in a defeat, the best bit of the 4-3 thriller came from him after Can curled an outrageous effort into the top corner to put his side ahead briefly. He later won the 'goal of the month' award from Bundesliga.

#6 Marius Bulter vs SC Freiburg

Union Berlin have surpassed everyone's expectations with a truly impressive campaign. In their highlight reel of the best moments so far, Marius Bulter's stunning effort would feature somewhere near the top. The Iron Ones secured a routine 2-0 victory over Freiburg back in October with the midfielder opening the account inside the first minute with a 25-yard pile driver that sent the fans into a wild frenzy.

Watch it, and then, watch it again.

#5 Patrik Schick vs SC Freiburg

Timo Werner might have hogged all the headlines for RB Leipzig, but AS Roma-loanee Patrik Schick has quietly made a statement too. He has seven goals from 15 games so far, with the best one coming in his first start for the Red Bulls in December. The Czech starlet produced an amazing piece of skill to swivel past two defenders and then dunked the ball nonchalantly over an onrushing goalkeeper.

Schick's swivel 😍

Sabitzer's stunner 😮



RB Leipzig's first and second goals today were top quality 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5iEzY0tcTy — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) November 30, 2019

#4 Philippe Coutinho vs Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich pounded Werder Bremen, their favourite punching bag, in another goal-fest at the Allianz Arena in the match in question. The scoreline read 6-1, and the best Bayern goal of the evening came towards the end when Coutinho rounded off the onslaught with a delicate curler to bag his hat-trick.

He charged into the area after a smart run from the left and then lobbed an unstoppable shot that ricocheted off the upright on its way into the back of the net.

Classic Coutinho.

Philippe Coutinho is a baller!



He hit an outrageous hattrick that gets better with every goal! pic.twitter.com/SrAmaWuTmz — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2019

#3 Milot Rashica vs Bayern Munich

In that same match before Bayern went ballistic, Milot Rashica drew first blood with a dazzling opening goal. He beautifully flicked a pass in the midfield to bamboozle Jerome Boateng before breaking into a pacy dribble, and then capped off his slaloming run with a venomous shot beyond the despairing dive of Manuel Neuer. The Kosovo international may not score better goals than that this year.

Rashica what a goal that is!



The Bremen has it all to do but ties Boateng up in knots before unleashing a venomous strike. pic.twitter.com/DfNBxEI5nf — 🇩🇪 Ja! Watch the Bundesliga live on BT Sport🇩🇪 (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2019

#2 Erling Haaland vs FC Koln

In such a short spell at Borussia Dortmund, the 19-year old prodigy has already achieved so much. Erling-Braut Haaland has netted winners, scored a hat-trick, he's broken records... and he's also scored this beauty! From what may seem an impossible angle, Haaland rounded the goalkeeper before turning the ball in from near the byline on the edge of the area, defying all laws of physics.

#1 Florian Neuhaus vs Mainz

Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus is quickly becoming one of the most talented midfielders of the Bundesliga, and earlier this year he again displayed his potential with an incredible 40-yard stunner. Mainz 'keeper Robin Zentner charged out of his line to clear the danger but the ball fell to Neuhaus, who controlled the ball well and turned away from his marker before lashing a spectacular volley into the far post.

The way the ball glides through Gladbach sky is poetry in motion!