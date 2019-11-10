Bundesliga 2019-20: 4 talking points from Bayern Munich's 4-0 demolition of Borussia Dortmund

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10 Nov 2019, 02:33 IST

Gnabry was on target for Bayern once again

Bayern Munich reasserted their dominance in the Bundesliga as they made easy work of the prime contenders for the title they're defending this season. Bayern Munich were in business having dominated most of the first half, but they really stepped it up in the second and took the 1-0 half-time scoreline to a 4-0 thrashing of their opponents.

Der Klassiker began with the visiting Borussia Dortmund on top, but their forward push lasted about five minutes after which Bayern dominated the rest of the 85. Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring for Bayern as early as in the 17th minute. The hosts would continue to create chances through the rest of the half but Dortmund held on till the end of the first half.

It took Serge Gnabry just a couple of minutes from the second half restart to drill Bayern's second goal of the night past Roman Burki. Any comeback expected of Dortmund, who came back from 2-0 down in midweek, was quickly put to an end as the Bavarians created chance after chance. They finally added to their tally in the 76th minute as the Polish striker doubled his tally.

Mats Hummels, who scored for Bayern when these two sides last met in April, scored once again for his former side as his attempt to clear Perisic's cross ended up in his own net. Flick's tenure as interim boss at Bayern may have been expected to be rocky but few can ask for a better start.

#4 Is there no stopping Robert Lewandowski?

Lewandowski already has 16 goals for Bayern in the league this season

Scoring for Bayern in 11 consecutive games, 16 goals for them so far and we're only through about a quarter of the season, and there are no signs of Robert Lewandowski letting up anytime soon.

He was sublime yet again for Bayern who have been less than perfect so far this season, but Lewandowski has been in the form of his life. Having even scored in the 5-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt last season, it's no surprise that he netted against Dortmund. However, he was crucial in Bayern's overall play as well and displayed good composure and awareness to bring Gnabry and Coman into play.

