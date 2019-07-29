×
Bundesliga 2019/20: Borussia Dortmund's ideal back-line

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
235   //    29 Jul 2019, 01:19 IST

Mats Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund this summer
Mats Hummels returned to Borussia Dortmund this summer

After coming within touching distance of domestic glory last season, Borussia Dortmund fell desperately short as Bayern Munich won the Bundesliga title on the final match-day of the season by two points.

Having topped the table for long periods, Dortmund let their lead slip and were made to pay as the Bavarians capitalized on the opportunity to seal a record-breaking seventh domestic title on the bounce.

In an attempt to set things right and mount another title challenge, Borussia Dortmund has had a strong transfer window.

Although Abdou Diallo left the club to join Paris Saint Germain, the likes of Julian Brandt, Nico Schulz, Thorgan Hazard, Mats Hummels and Mateu Morey have been signed as Dortmund look to bridge the gap between themselves and Bayern Munich.

Although it could be argued that the attacking talent currently at their disposal is as good as any team in the division, the Dortmund rear-guard have come under scrutiny in recent seasons but with the return of Mats Hummels, Lucien Favre's men will look to tighten things up at the back.

That said, let's look at how the Black and Yellows could line-up at the back for the forthcoming season.

Lukasz Piszczek - Right Back

Piszczek is an undisputed starter
Piszczek is an undisputed starter

Lukasz Piszczek was been one of the most reliable performers for Borussia Dortmund over the years and despite his injury problems, the Polish international is expected to begin the season as an undisputed starter.

The 34-year-old is at the twilight of his career but he proved that he's still got a lot left in him as he amassed 20 appearances despite having a stop-start season owing to injuries.

The Pole is one of the senior players in the squad and knows what it's like to win trophies, as he was part of the Dortmund side that dethroned Bayern Munich and won back to back Bundesliga titles between 2010 and 2012.

Piszczek is one of the few surviving members from the Jurgen Klopp's title-winning side and he'll add some much-needed experience to the Dortmund side.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Borussia Dortmund Football Mats Hummels Lukasz Piszczek
