Bundesliga 2019/20: Bayern Munich surge to the top of the table with 4-0 win over FC Köln

Bhargav Hazarika FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 // 21 Sep 2019, 21:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Robert Lewandowski

Following a stuttering start to their league campaign with two draws in their first four games, defending champions Bayern Munich beat FC Köln 4-0 at home to surge to the top of the Bundesliga table for the first time this season.

In his 250th game in all competitions for Bayern Munich, Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring against the visitors in the third minute with a close-range finish. In doing so, the Polish striker equalled his best Bundesliga scoring streak of 5 games for Bayern for the third time in his career, following similar runs in 2016-17 and 2018-19.

Lewandowski's eighth goal of the season in five games marked the first time in 19 years that a player has scored in each of the first five rounds of the German top-flight since another Bayern player, Carsten Jancker, did so in the 2001-02 season. It is the seventh instance in Bundesliga history of a player scoring in each of the opening five games of the season.

Three minutes into the second half, Lewandowski doubled Bayern's advantage, netting his ninth league goal of the season. In doing so, Lewandowski emulated Borussia Moenchengladbach's Peter Meyer (1967-68) for most goals after the first five games of the season.

Philippe Coutinho

On the hour mark, Köln defender Kingsley Ehizibue was sent off for tripping Philippe Countinho inside the box. The Brazilian promptly stepped up to score his first goal for Bayern from the spot with a penalty that had to be taken twice.

After Müller replaced Lewandowski 20 minutes from time, new signing Ivan Perisic scored his second of the season with a low left-footed finish to apply the coup de la grace on a fine Bayern performance on the night.

Bayern have now scored 16 goals after 5 matchdays, which is 1 shy of their record of 17 set in 2012-13.