Bundesliga 2019/20: Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich - Bayern Predicted XI, Team news and more

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 10 // 30 Oct 2019, 17:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Eintracht Frankfurt host Bayern Munich at the Commerzbank Arena as they look to break into the top half of the Bundesliga standings. The Bavarian giants have been far from convincing in recent weeks and are coming on the back of nervy victories against Union Berlin in the German top-flight and VfL Bochum in the DFB-Pokal.

Niko Kovac's side have looked lacklustre this for a sizable chunk of the new season and it could be argued that their points tally isn't a proper reflection of their performances. The record German champions find themselves in second place in the Bundesliga standings, a point behind surprise leaders Borussia Monchengladbach.

Frankfurt have coped reasonably well with the departures of Sebastien Haller and Luka Jovic and Adi Hutter's side will look to derail Bayern's title bid further as they gear up for one of the toughest games of the season.

Key match facts

Eintracht Frankfurt are winless in their last 16 league meetings with Bayern Munich.

Adi Hutter's side are unbeaten at home in the Bundesliga this season.

With a goal against Union Berlin last weekend, Robert Lewandowski became the first player in the history of the German top-flight to score in each of the first nine games of the season.

Team news

After resting a whole host of key players for their midweek DFB-Pokal clash against VfL Bochum, Bayern are expected to go full strength once again. Kovac's side are short-staffed at the back after injuries to Lucas Hernandez and Niklas Sule, which could facilitate Jerome Boateng's return to the starting XI.

Javi Martinez is still in an injury doubt after picking up a knock against Olympiakos in the Champions League and the Spaniard is expected to be out of action once again. Corentin Tolisso could feature alongside Thiago in midfield, with Philippe Coutinho being stationed as a No. 10.

Injuries: Lucas Hernandez (ankle), Niklas Sule (knee)

Advertisement

Suspensions: None

Predicted XI

Bayern Predicted XI: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Corentin Tolisso, Thiago, Philippe Coutinho, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic