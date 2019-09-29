Bundesliga 2019-20: Lewandowski scores for the 6th game on the trot as Bayern see off gritty Paderborn in 5-goal thriller

Robert Lewandowski

Bayern Munich maintained their hold over the top spot in the Bundesliga with a thrilling 3-2 win over Paderborn FC.

In Bayern Munich's second-ever Bundesliga trip to the Benteler Arena, it was Serge Gnabry who opened the scoring for the seven-time defending champions. This was after Robert Lewandowski missed an open goal in the seventh minute of the game.

It could have been all square for the hosts as Thiago Alcantara sent a disastrous backpass to his keeper Manuel Neuer who was way off his line. The latter watched with palpable relief as the ball trickled harmlessly wide of the post.

Lewandowski and Philippe Countinho missed opportunities to double Bayern's advantage at the cusp of halftime, as the Bavarian giants went to the break with a slender one-goal advantage.

Alcantara then made way for Javi Martinez and Canadian winger Alphonso Davies replaced Lukas Hernandez at left-back, as the record Bundesliga champions rang in a double-change in a bid to press home their advantage.

Bayern's goalscorer turned provider 10 minutes into the second half, as Gnabry's pass across the face of goal left Coutinho with a simple tap-in, and Bayern doubled their lead.

Coutinho celebrates his second Bayern goal

Kai Proger reduced the arrears for the home side midway through the second half, as Neuer was beaten at the far post with a fine angled shot. The substitute almost hauled Paderborn back into the game two minutes later, but his effort from a wider angle narrowly missed the target.

Moments before being subbed by Müller, Lewandowski latched on to a pass from Robert Huth, held off two Paderborn defenders and lobbed the ball over the keeper for his 10th of the campaign.

That is the most goals scored by any player in the Bundesliga after six games. 'Lewa' went past Carsten Jancker (2000-01) to become the first Bayern player to score in each of the first six games of a Bundesliga campaign.

Robert Lewandowski

Only Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (8 games in 2015-16 for Borussia Dortmund) has scored in more consecutive games than Lewandowski, since the start of a Bundesliga season.

Jamilu Collins pulled a goal back for Paderborn with a fine long-range effort, but Bayern managed to hang on for a 3-2 win which puts them top of the Bundesliga after six matchdays. Erstwhile league leaders RB Leipzig, meanwhile, succumbed to a 1-3 home defeat to Schalke 04.

Bayern travel to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek for their second group game of the 2019-20 UEFA Champions League.