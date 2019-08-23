Bundesliga 2019/20, matchday 2 preview: Bayern and Dortmund hit the road as league action continues

Borussia Dortmund

League leaders Borussia Dortmund play their first away match of the season at 1. FC Koln on the second matchday of the 2019-20 Bundesliga season.

Dortmund are unbeaten in their last three away games in the Bundesliga since a humbling 0-5 reverse against title rivals Bayern Munich.

The black and yellows have won 36 and lost 28 of their previous 87 meetings with last season's 2. Bundesliga winners Koln, which includes a double in the 2017-18 season. Koln's last league win over Dortmund came way back in the 2015-16 season.

Dortmund defender Mats Hummels' only Bundesliga brace came against the same opposition in 2010-11 in a 3-2 win at Koln's Rhein Energy Stadion.

Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, seven-time defending champions Bayern Munich are also on the road, away at FC Schalke 04. The Bavarian club will be hoping to recover from their stuttering 2-2 start to the season and register their first win of the new campaign.

Bayern have not lost at Schalke since a 0-2 reverse in the 2010-11 season. The two sides have met 112 times in the Bundesliga, with Bayern winning 61, losing 20 and drawing 31 games.

Schalke have lost more games (18) against the Bavarian giants at home than they have won (12) in 49 meetings. Last season, Bayern completed the double over Schalke, winning 0-2 at the Veltins Arena and 3-1 in Munich.

Bayern, bolstered by the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona, are unbeaten away from home in their last six games. Coutinho is, however, unlikely to start at Schalke, as hinted by coach Niko Kovac, although he could still make his Bundesliga debut off the bench.

One man to watch out for will be Bayern's Polish marksman Robert Lewandowski, who has scored 8 Bundesliga goals for the Bavarian club against Schalke.