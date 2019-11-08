Bundesliga 2019-20: RB Leipzig make move for teenage sensation Erling Haaland

Vishal Subramanian FOLLOW ANALYST News 08 Nov 2019, 20:26 IST

Erling Haaland

According to Sky Sports, RB Leipzig have made their move to secure the services of Erling Haaland from sister club, Red Bull Salzburg. The 19-year-old has been one of the breakthrough stars of the 2019-20 season and has burst onto the scene this season after signing for the Austrian club in the January transfer window.

Haaland already has 7 goals to his name in the Champions League and capped off his debut in the competition with a stunning hat-trick, as Salzburg registered a 6-2 victory against Genk on matchday one. The Norwegian striker has been a revelation this season and has quickly become one of the most sought-after young players in world football.

The likes of Manchester United, Juventus and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on the teenager but Sky Sports have revealed that Leipzig have jumped to the front of the queue to acquire his services. A handful of players have followed a similar path and the two Red Bull-owned clubs could well do business once again, as they've done so with the transfers of Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano, Amadou Haidara, and Konrad Laimer, amongst others.

Haaland made his debut for hometown club Molde FC under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and secure a move to Salzburg in January 2019 to continue his development. Represented by Alf-Inge Haaland, his father, the young striker will reportedly take his time and carefully consider all offers before making a decision but Leipzig are front-runners for his signature as it stands.

Leipzig striker Timo Werner has been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Liverpool in recent weeks and Haaland has been identified as a potential replacement for the German international.

Although it was initially believed that Leipzig would not stand a chance to secure his signature ahead of the other European heavyweights in contention, it has been reported that Ralf Rangnick's intervention has proved to be crucial.

Haaland is amongst the most sought-after players in world football currently and his 60 million price tag has not put off potential suitors. The Salzburg striker is no closer to securing a move away from Austria and it remains to be seen where he lands up at the end of the season.