Bundesliga 2019-20: Robert Lewandowski scores 150th league goal for Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski has scored his 150th Bundesliga goal for Bayern Munich. The Polish striker's dream run continues as he took his tally of goals to 22 in the 2019-20 season of Germany's top flight. He is renowned for his positioning, technique and finishing, and is highly regarded as one of the best strikers at the present time.

Lewandowski started his Bundesliga career when he signed a four-year contract with Borussia Dortmund in June 2010. During his stay at BVB, the talisman scored 103 goals and provided 42 assists in 187 appearances. On 24 April 2013, he became the first player to score four goals in a Champions League semi-final as Dortmund defeated Real Madrid in the first leg at Westfalenstadion. With 20 goals to his name, Lewandowski ended the 2013-14 season as the top goalscorer in the Bundesliga.

Lewandowski played his final match for Dortmund in the 2013-14 German Cup final against Bayern Munich. He then signed a five-year contract with rivals Bayern Munich, joining the club at the start of the 2014-15 season, and scored his first goal in a 1-1 draw against Schalke 04. After a modest first season, Lewandowski was at his prolific best as he won the Bundesliga's top goalscorer award in three of the next four seasons.

Lewandowski after scoring four goals against Crvena Zvezda in the Champions League

Sitting firmly at the top of the 2019-20 Bundesliga top scorers list with 22 goals in 20 appearances, ahead of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner (20 goals), Lewandowski became the first player in Bundesliga history to score a goal on each of the first 11 matchdays of a season and the first to reach 16 goals after 11 matchdays. He is on a goal-scoring spree in the 2019-20 edition of the UEFA Champions League with 10 goals in just 5 games.

With 224 goals to his name, the Poland international is currently the third-highest Bundesliga goalscorer of all time, behind Klaus Fischer (268) and Gerd Muller (365). Lewandowski's Bundesliga story is far from over, so expect plenty of records to tumble in the years to come.