Bundesliga 2019-20: Summing up the season so far during the break

Bayern Munich are top of the table

As we sit at home with no football on for the foreseeable future with the coronavirus wreaking havoc in Europe like it's doing so around the world, we might as well take a quick look at the season so far. So here's what has happened so far this Bundesliga season with 11 games left for all the teams.

Title race

Serial winners Bayern Munich currently sit on top and despite having struggled in the early stages, they had opened up a 4-point lead before the enforced break. The likes of Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach, all of whom at some point have been top, still have a chance.

Race for Europe

Bayer Leverkusen are chasing a Champions League spot Sabitzer in action for Leipzig Marcel Sabitzer.

The top 4 are pretty much on their own with the Champions League spots with Bayer Leverkusen at 5th looking like a genuine contender. The battle for the Europa League spots is more intense, with Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Hoffenheim chasing Schalke who are 6th.

Relegation battle

Paderborn and Werder Bremen occupy the last two spots and with 4 wins all season, things don't look rosy for them. Fortuna Dusseldorf sit in the relegation playoff spot and are only just better off.

Overachievers

Thomas Muller- Axed permanently from the Germany squad and having endured a rough 2018-19 season, it looked like Thomas Muller's career was coming to a premature end. But with 6 goals and a whopping 16 assists, the Raumdeuter has been one of the standout players of this season.

Alongside Timo Werner , these are the two players that have been instrumental in Leipzig's impressive season so far. Nkunku, the 22 year old Frenchman who was brought in from the PSG bench in the summer has contributed 4 goals and 12 assists, including 4 assists in one match against Schalke.

Sabitzer the club captain, on the other hand, has discovered a rich vein of scoring form under new boss Julian Naglesmann, contributing an impressive 8 goals and 5 assists from central midfield.

Borussia Monchengladbach- The appointment of Marco Rose has been successful in transforming Gladbach from just an exciting team to genuine title contenders. The firepower of Marcus Thuram, Lars Stindl and Alassane Plea, combined with the defensive solidity of Yann Sommer, Ginter, Lainer, Elvedi and Bensebaini have ensured that the Foals have impressed one and all this season.

Alphonso Davies- The 19-year-old Canadian had been brought in last season as an attacking option but he has only made his breakthrough this season. Deputising at left-back, Davies has impressed one and all, becoming one of the best left-backs around thanks to a combination of pace, power and skill.

Haaland has scored 9 goals since arriving in January

Apart from these players, the usual suspects such as Bayern's Robert Lewandowski, Leipzig's Timo Werner, Dortmund's Jadon Sancho have been phenomenal. Dortmund's January acquisition, 19-year-old Norwegian striker Erling Haaland has been tremendous too.

Underachievers

Phillipe Coutinho- Barcelona's all time record signing had a torrid time at the Catalan club and hence, in an attempt to revive his career, made a loan move to Bayern. The Brazilian playmaker has been underwhelming to say the least, even losing his spot in the team to a resurgent Thomas Muller.

Eintracht Frankfurt- Frankfurt seemed to be dark horses before the season began, having enjoyed a quality 2018-19 season where they finished 7th and reached the Europa League semifinals. However the summer sales of Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic and Sebastian Haller seem to have hurt them as they sit 12th, closer to relegation than a European spot.

Forsberg, Kampl and Poulsen- Leipzig's Emil Forsberg, Kevin Kampl and Yussuf Poulsen have been ever-present for them in the last few seasons. But the story has been different this time around. The signings of Nkunku, Patrick Schick, Dani Olmo and the reincarnation of Sabitzer has meant that these three have found playing time hard to come by.