Bundesliga 2019-20: Top 10 most valuable players ranked

Ben Roberts FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho all feature in this list

The Bundesliga for many years was a two-horse race between Borrusia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, but following the recent rise of sides like Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig, the competition has begun to even itself out a lot more.

Clubs are spending fortunes each transfer window to bolster their squads, but it’s still very difficult for the majority of teams in the division to compete with a club as wealthy as Bayern Munich, who, as a result of their lavish spending, have built a side full of superstars. But that alone isn’t enough to see them stride towards the title unchallenged, as Leipzig and Dortmund continue to close the gap with every slip-up Munich make.

That said, most of the players in this list are, as you may have guessed, Bayern Munich players. But we wonder how many you can guess right? Leave your prediction below before going through the slides and see how many you guessed correctly.

#10 Niklas Sule (Bayern Munich) - £54.0M

Tottenham Hotspur v Bayern Muenchen: Group B - UEFA Champions League

Nikas Sule has been one of the best defensive prospects in Germany for several years now. Since his £18M move from Hoffenheim in the summer of 2017, the 24-year-old has seen his market value soar to a staggering £54M! And, of course, that’s just his base value; if a club wanted to buy him, they would probably have to fork out double that to convince Bayern to let him go.

Sule is currently sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture and won’t return to action until April, but that hasn’t affected his market value one bit, as many naturally expect him to pick up where he left off once he’s deemed fit to play.

Not only is Sule a vital player for Bayern Munich, but he’s also beginning to cement his position in the German national team, for whom he has played 24 times since making his debut back in August 2016.

1 / 10 NEXT